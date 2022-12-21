The Virginia Department of Transportation has issued several winter weather warnings for the Valley, preceding this holiday weekend.
The main concerns in the coming days are a wintry precipitation on Thursday and a rapid temperature drop on Friday with wind chills into Saturday, according to Erik Taylor, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Snow, ice and a flash freeze are forecast from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley, according to a VDOT press release.
The winter weather is expected to move from the south into the region Thursday morning, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain. Around 2 p.m. Thursday, frozen precipitation will change into light to moderate rain with a lull overnight and temperatures above freezing, Taylor said.
VDOT forecast a flash freeze Friday morning.
The morning will start with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s and rain showers — which will quickly turn into a second round of snow in the late morning, as a cold front moves in around lunchtime, Taylor said.
Temperatures will dip into the teens and cause wet roads and bridges to freeze over, according to a VDOT press release.
Friday night lows will be in the single digits with high winds and gusts.
“Areas in and around Harrisonburg will likely see those wind chills at or below zero Friday night into Saturday,” Taylor said.
According to VDOT, the highest level of snowfall is expected in the northern Shenandoah Valley and higher elevations, including mountain crossings U.S 64 in Augusta County, U.S. 33 in Rockingham County and U.S. 211 in Page and Shenandoah counties.
Statewide road conditions and traffic cameras can be accessed at http://www.511Virginia.org.
VDOT advises drivers to avoid travel during the winter storm and for black-ice conditions that may follow. Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing throughout the holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.