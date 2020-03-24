Harrowing gospel melodies set the stage for a place where folks can gather, confessing their sins or searching for answers. Many church doors may be closed for traditional sermons during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bill Howard of The Judy Chops, known as reverend, is virtually opening his living room to offer song, sermon and a listening ear at weekly confessionals.
Sure, the congregation may not be physically gathering, and the spoken word is a bit off-path of a religious sermon. But Rev. Bill’s Confessional, live on Facebook, is a place for friends, family and fans to collect and share to end the weekend. On Sunday night, Howard kicked off the first installment, sipping Redemption Rye whiskey with an acoustic guitar perched on his lap, performing a new gospel-style song to get in the swing of things.
“If there’s something you want to get off your chest — some deep, dark secret you need some advice for, maybe you’ve got a burning question or some kind of juicy relationship issue that you need me personally to figure out — Rev. Bill is your man, and I will be here for you for the next, oh, hour or so,” Howard said in the livestream. “I am not in any way a spiritual authority, but I do consider myself a thinker.”
Questions were submitted in advance, ranging from personal to professional, and live viewers were encouraged to submit comments during the stream. Howard confessed his go-to rapture song would be his favorite song, “Sam Stone” by John Prine, and his stage name derives from his early ambitions to be a reverend. He first began to be referred to as Rev. Bill by a high school friend.
Production design member and roommate Alan Sites was part of the live audience, bringing the show to life behind the camera. Sites said the music confessional was a longtime dream of Howard. After show cancellations and social-distancing measures separated The Judy Chops from its fans, now seemed as good a time as any to test out Howard’s plan.
“He’s been struggling with the best way to present the idea. Being holed up at home with the rest of the world kind of presented an opportunity for him to bring it into fruition. … The character and tunes are uniquely Bill,” Sites said. “Bill and I are always scheming up new ideas to entertain people. It was cool to see one of Bill’s ideas actually come to life and be well-received.”
Over 2,000 people signed on to the livestream and 100 comments were made during the one-hour session.
Rev. Bill’s Confessional is planned to occur weekly on Sundays from 8:30 to 10 p.m. with the potential to spill into the real world at shows once social-distancing measures are loosened.
“Everybody loves Bill Howard. He’s just a genuinely friendly, funny guy. I knew any project where he presents himself in front of the public is going to be well-received. People’s reactions of love and enjoyment are what I was expecting, but I was thrilled to have a consistent, receptive audience throughout that seemed to be very generous and supportive throughout the evening,” Sites said.
Brent Hull is a Staunton-based musician who plugged into the confessional Sunday night in support of regional artists. He said he has known Howard for years and is trying to tune into as many livestreams as possible to show up for artists during this distanced time.
“It’s good to support fellow musicians that aren’t working right now. I also can speak to the healing powers of music on a global and personal level,” Hull said. “I was cooking dinner and could put the phone to a place where I could listen and see … basically a private concert.”
Donations were collected for the band online through Venmo and PayPal. Ashley Wingate is a fan of The Judy Chops who has been taking social-distancing precautions while pregnant, but she said the physical isolation was not going to stop her from hearing good music.
“I love the blend of talent, energy and genre-bending,” Wingate said. “I expected to hear some great music and send some digital tip jar love to the band.”
Among the wackier questions that came in was “If a robot with a human brain dies, does it go to heaven?” Originally posed by Bart Simpson and submitted by Gordon Davies, a producer at Blue Sprocket Sound, the question was pondered for a moment before Howard gave an affirmative. Davies said he knew Howard was a wise man who could answer the deep, spiritual question.
“Just wanted to show support and hear some good tunes,” Davies said. “Bill’s a pretty sharp guy, so I would definitely expect a few pearls of wisdom.”
For folks looking to hear more music from Howard or learn more about the band, Howard’s next online project, Devotional, will hit the internet on Wednesday on Facebook as Howard plays more music and opens up about his influences, saving the sermons for Sunday.
“All jokes aside, politics aside. All of those little things that keep us divided, keep us divided. That’s the problem. We’re all in this mess together. We gotta get through all this together, so I think the way to show love is to just show love,” Howard said. “Love is the answer, and that is what’s going to get us through the hard times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.