When Democrats won a majority in the Virginia General Assembly in elections earlier this month, they paved the way to likely passing several crime-reform bills, including marijuana decriminalization.
Citing Virginia State Police data, The Washington Post reported in July that the number of marijuana arrests in the state reached the highest level in at least 20 years last year at nearly 29,000, more than three times the number in 1999. The figures sparked calls for reform to Virginia law.
A first offense for possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor carrying up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $500. Subsequent offenses are Class 1 misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Decriminalization would reduce the penalty for possessing small amounts of cannabis to a civil violation, similar to a parking ticket.
“It absolutely presents a pathway for criminal justice-reform legislation, including marijuana legislation bills,” said Jenn Michelle Pedini, executive director at Virginia NORML, a nonprofit organization that lobbies for marijuana law reform.
Pedini said NORML’s research shows that 75% of Virginians support decriminalization, or “fines, not crimes” for possession of small amounts of pot.
However, she said, decriminalization has been been blocked by Republicans for years.
Each year, proposed legislation is typically killed in committee before it gets to a full vote in the General Assembly.
“You can go back years and see them die along party lines,” Pedini said.
In the 2019 session, state Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, filed a bill to decriminalize marijuana. It called for a $50 civil penalty for the first offense, $100 for a second and $250 for third and subsequent violations.
The Senate’s Committee for Courts of Justice voted 9-6 to defeat the measure. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, voted in opposition.
The House version of the bill, filed by Del. Steve Heretick, D-Portsmouth, also died in committee. A subcommittee voted in support 5-3, but it never came up for a full vote by the committee.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, and Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, voted in favor of the bill.
Ebbin has refiled his bill for the 2020 session.
With Democrats in control when the General Assembly convenes in January, Pedini said, the legislation is expected to clear committees and be presented to the full House and Senate for votes.
If it comes to a House vote, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, said there’s a good chance he’ll support it.
“I’m not opposed,” he said. “It’s time we relook at drug charges, arrests and incarceration.”
He said he supports decriminalization, but he would look closely at any bills that would be filed.
“There’s a lot of questions we have to answer,” he said.
Those questions would likely need to be answered before he votes yes, he said.
One issue, he said, is how police deal with those who are high in public, similar to those who are drunk in public.
He said it would need to be determined if those under the influence of marijuana can be charged with public intoxication or a similar infraction.
While he supports decriminalization, he’s opposed to legalizing recreational use as other states have done, including Colorado.
“That’s a bridge too far for me,” he said.
Obenshain and Delegate-elect Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Area law enforcement officials oppose the idea.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he can’t think of any good that can come from decriminalization.
“I’m 100% against it ... completely, entirely against it,” Hutcheson said.
One major issue he has with decriminalization is that there’s no device or method — similar to a Breathalyzer test for alcohol — to determine if someone is driving under the influence of marijuana.
He said a blood test would show the presence of marijuana but not the level of intoxication at the time the person was driving a vehicle.
Additionally, he said, he has issues with secondhand smoke.
“What about secondhand smoke in open areas?” he asked. “What about the children? I’ve heard nothing about how that would be addressed. Don’t tell me people would be courteous and not smoke around children because they aren’t with their cigarette smoke.”
While he concedes that not everyone who smokes marijuana does, he said marijuana usage can lead to harder drugs.
“Look at the population that advances further and tell me how many started with marijuana,” he said. “It’s going to be 100%.”
He also said decriminalization wouldn’t lower incarceration numbers.
“There’s no evidence for that,” he said. “The marijuana incarceration numbers are very minimal at any given time. It’s not going to reduce incarceration numbers.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said she opposes decriminalization because she has seen people go through the criminal justice system who started smoking marijuana before using harder drugs.
However, she said, she will enforce whatever law the General Assembly passes.
Both Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring have said they support decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana.
