The No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers, playing without standout Joel Embiid, won 129-112 on Wednesday at home against the Washington Wizards to capture the series 4-1 in the NBA playoffs. Seth Curry had 30 point for the 76ers.
The No. 8 seed Wizards were without forward Davis Bertans, who had a right calf strain. Washington made a late season push to reach the playoffs.
Nationals
The Nationals placed right-hander Stephen Strasburg (neck strain) on the 10-day Injured List on Wednesday, a day after he lasted just 1.1 innings at Atlanta. The Nationals end a series at the Braves on Thursday at 12:20 p.m.
Orioles
Former Valley Baseball League player Randy Dobnak, a right-handed pitcher, started for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in Baltimore against the Orioles in a 6-3 loss. He allowed a homer in the fifth to D.J. Stewart that gave the Orioles a lead of 3-1. Dobnak played for Front Royal in 2015 while in college at Alderson-Broaddus of West Virginia.
- DN-R Sports Desk
