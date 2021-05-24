Bradley Beal had 33 points and 10 rebounds for Washington, but the visiting Wizards lost 125-118 on Sunday to No. 1 seed Philadelphia in the first game of the playoff series.
Russell Westbrook added 16 points and 14 assists for the Wizards but Tobias Harris had 37 points for the 76ers while Joel Embiid had 30 points and Ben Simmons had 15 rebounds and 15 assists in the win.
Game 2 is Wednesday in Philadelphia in the best-of-seven series.
