The Washington Wizards, facing elimination at home Monday night, held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122-114 in the NBA playoffs.
The 76ers now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Standout Joel Embiid of the 76ers left the game Monday with an ankle injury; the game also featured a fan coming onto the court - he was tackled hard by a security guard.
The Wizards took a lead of 115-111 with 1:16 left on a dunk. Russell Westbrook hit two free throws with 27.3 seconds left for a 120-112 lead to help seal the win. "I haven't played well this whole series," Washington star Bradley Beal told a TV audience. "We took it a game at a time."
- DN-R Sports Desk
