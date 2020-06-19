A Dayton woman charged in connection with an altercation with a Rockingham County sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Whitney Nicole Mitchell, 30, pleaded guilty to felony assault on a police officer, felony disarming an officer of a stun gun and felony property destruction. A grand larceny charge was dismissed.
As part of a plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced Mitchell to 15 years in prison with all but 21 months suspended.
Wilson also tacked on an additional 21 months of active prison time for Mitchell violating her probation.
The most recent investigation into Mitchell began on July 1 when the sheriff's office received a tip that Mitchell, who was wanted for failing to appear in court on pending charges, was at a home on Clover Hill Road near Dayton.
Deputy A. Teter responded to the home.
As he was driving by the property, a Dodge Durango pulled out of the driveway, headed south on Clover Hill Road and turned into the Dry River Store parking lot.
The deputy stopped and talked to the driver, who informed him that Mitchell was at the home sitting on the front porch.
Teter returned to the home.
"While pulling into the driveway, I saw Ms. Mitchell running down off the porch heading west to a wood line," the report states.
The deputy exited the patrol car and gave chase, catching up with her as she tried to hop a fence near the intersection of Coopers Mountain and Clover Hill roads, according to the arrest report.
"When I placed hands on Ms. Mitchell, she grabbed my sunglasses of my head and stated, 'Just shoot me,'" the deputy wrote. "While I was trying to put handcuffs on Ms. Mitchell she tried grabbing my gun that was still in my holster saying, 'just shoot me.'"
Teter wrote that Mitchell continued to fight as he took her to the patrol car.
The struggle continued as he drove toward Rockingham County Jail in Harrisonburg.
The report states Mitchell kicked at the window and pulled out a camera antenna from the rear window.
Teter pulled over on Rawley Pike, and a trooper with the Virginia State Police pulled in behind to assist him.
They strapped Mitchell's feet to the door and proceeded to the jail, the report states.
"While driving Ms. Mitchell, [she] was able to slip out of the leg restraints and started to kick the rear window again," the report states. "Ms. Mitchell, cuffed with her hands behind her back, was able to rip off my rear radar [device] that was in the rear window of my patrol vehicle and started hitting both rear windows."
Teter continued to the jail, where the deputy said Mitchell exited the car peacefully.
At the time of her arrest, she was facing charges in connection with a burglary.
In that case, she is charged with felony grand larceny and felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
Deputies arrested her on Jan. 24, 2018, for stealing a firearm, a crossbow and other hunting equipment from a county home in July 2017.
At the time of that arrest, she had recently been released from prison.
In June 2016, she entered guilty pleas to felony grand larceny, felony eluding police and felony driving with a revoked license in connection with stealing a taxi.
Wilson sentenced Mitchell to six years in prison with 4½ years suspended.
In that case, deputies arrested Mitchell on May 17, 2016, following a chase.
Mitchell stole a 2002 Dodge Caravan owned by Royal Cab from the parking lot of Valley Suites Hotel, 2420 S. Main St., Harrisonburg.
She later led police on a high-speed chase near Bridgewater. The vehicle ran off the road in the 9000 block of Warm Springs Road, which is Va. 42 south of Bridgewater.
Deputies captured her after a brief foot chase.
