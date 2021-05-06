Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Penn Laird woman accused of setting up her former boyfriend to be beaten up by her new boyfriend.
Karen Floros, 18, is charged with felony abduction, felony conspiracy to commit abduction, felony malicious wounding, felony conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and misdemeanor preventing someone from calling emergency services.
Floros was arrested Tuesday and appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Wednesday.
Judge Christopher Collins scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 8.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation began Tuesday after a man reported being attacked.
Hutcheson said Floros drove to the Augusta County portion of Grottoes, picked up the victim and drove him to a home on Teddy Bear Trail in Linville.
Once there, the new boyfriend, whose name hasn’t been released, attacked the old boyfriend with Floros’ help. Hutcheson said a third person might have been involved, but that remains under investigation.
Police are still searching for the new boyfriend.
Floros is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
— Staff Report
