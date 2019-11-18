A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a woman charged in connection with a July arson that burned down a garage and killed a dog in Singers Glen.
Madalyn Irie Lambert, 21, of Rockingham County, was indicted Monday on charges of felony arson, felony drug possession and misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Following her indictment, Lambert appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled a pretrial motions hearing for Thursday.
Lambert’s co-defendant, Don Ledford Bowling Jr., 24, of Dayton, has a case pending in Rockingham County General District Court.
He is charged with felony arson, felony conspiracy to commit arson, felony animal cruelty and felony conspiracy to commit animal cruelty.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26.
The investigation into the pair began on July 23, when multiple fire companies responded to a fire at about 9 a.m. at 4092 Snaps Creek Road.
Assistant Fire Marshal Wes Shifflett stated in his criminal complaint that the fire was determined to be arson.
Court documents say the pair knew there was a dog inside the garage when it was set on fire.
A witness told Shifflett, according to the complaint, that a woman was dropped off at the home by a man in green Mustang-style car.
The witness said the woman went through a gate, crossed a fence and went behind the garage.
The woman and the man in the car then left, the complaint states.
The witness reported seeing smoke about five minutes after they left and called 911.
The person living in the home, the complaint states, told investigators that Lambert and her son had been involved in an “on again/off again relationship.”
The tenant led investigators to Lambert’s home.
The defendants were arrested July 26.
They are free on bail from the Rockingham County Jail.
