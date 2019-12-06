A Rockingham County woman charged in connection with a July arson that burned down a garage and killed a dog in Singers Glen pleaded guilty Thursday in circuit court.
Madalyn Irie Lambert, 21, entered Alford pleas to felony arson, felony drug possession and misdemeanor animal cruelty.
With an Alford plea, the defendant doesn’t admit guilt but concedes there would be enough evidence at trial for a conviction.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Lambert to 14 years in prison with all but 1 ½ years suspended.
On Nov. 26, prosecutors dropped the charges against Lambert’s co-defendant, Don Ledford Bowling Jr., 24, of Dayton.
He was charged with felony arson, felony conspiracy to commit arson, felony animal cruelty and felony conspiracy to commit animal cruelty. It could not be confirmed whether prosecutors plan to pursue charges against him at a later date.
The investigation into the pair began on July 23, when multiple fire companies responded to a fire at about 9 a.m. at 4092 Snaps Creek Road.
Assistant Fire Marshal Wes Shifflett stated in his criminal complaint that the fire was determined to be arson.
Court documents say the pair knew there was a dog inside the garage when it was set on fire.
A witness told Shifflett, according to the complaint, that a woman was dropped off at the home by a man in green Mustang-style car.
The witness said the woman went through a gate, crossed a fence and went behind the garage.
The woman and the man in the car then left, the complaint states.
The witness reported seeing smoke about five minutes after they left and called 911.
The person living in the home, the complaint states, told investigators that Lambert and her son had been involved in an “on again/off again relationship.”
The tenant led investigators to Lambert’s home.
Following their arrest, both Bowling and Lambert were released on bond. Lambert, who is pregnant, was arrested about a week later for possession of methamphetamine.
