A decade after she strangled her mother to death, Lori Ann Mitchell continues to seek release from a state mental hospital.
On June 7, 2012, Rockingham County Circuit Court Judge T.J. Wilson found that Mitchell, 53, was legally insane when she killed Betty Lou Armstrong, 68, and, therefore, not guilty of first-degree murder.
This week, Mitchell’s attorney, along with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Community Services Board, filed a conditional release plan for the court to consider.
A similar request was denied last year. Last year, Wilson said in-patient care at Western State Hospital was going well, and he wasn’t willing to take a risk releasing her under a proposed conditional release plan.
“She’s proven she does well in a controlled environment,” he said at the time. “I’m not persuaded she’ll receive the treatment she needs under the plan.”
As of last year, Mitchell had been allowed on roughly 50 two-day passes, where she stays at a CSB apartment.
Under the conditional release plan, Mitchell would have been required to stay in housing provided by the Community Services Board. She would need to check in with staff three times a day and take her medication in front of them.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst opposed the release last year, and said she will continue to oppose release.
She declined further comment.
The case began April 23, 2011, when Armstrong was found dead in her daughter's apartment at 1105-C Lincolnshire Drive, just west of Harrisonburg.
The two women were fighting when Armstrong was killed, police say, but Mitchell has never told investigators what the dispute was about. She did confess to killing her mother.
During a hearing the day after the murder, she told a judge that she killed her mother and wanted to start serving her sentence.
However, her attorney, Tracy Evans, requested his client have a mental evaluation based off of his conversations with her.
"She kept repeating that there was a war between Jesus, the Virgin Mary and demons," Evans stated at the previous hearing. "She thought it was a demon masquerading as her mother because her mother already went to heaven because the rapture had occurred.”
As of Friday, a hearing to determine whether she should be released hasn’t been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.