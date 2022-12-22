Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Periods of rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Foggy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.