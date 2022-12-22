Sometimes, learning what you don’t want out of something can be just as beneficial is learning what you do want out of something.
When Phil Judd was 14 or 15, he was working as a dishwasher in a local restaurant that doesn’t exist anymore.
“I was too young to do really anything else,” Judd said.
Needless to say, the experience taught Judd a little something about what he didn’t want out of a future career. But the experience also taught him other things — responsibility, how to work well with others, and other important soft skills for being in the workforce.
Judd, along with Eric Baylor, are Work-Based Learning Facilitators for Rockingham County Public Schools after years of work as high school principals. This is Baylor’s second year in the position, which grew so quickly that Judd was brought on this year. The two have worked together in the past during their assistant principal days.
“Having them is a true blessing,” said Eric Fitzgerald, Director of Career and Technical Education, and Judd and Baylor’s boss. “They know so many people. They make out whole county look good.”
So what does a work based learning facilitator do? They help facilitate students getting jobs, internships and mentorships.
“Forever it was college for everyone,” Fitzgerald said.
That has obviously changed over the last decade. The workforce, community college and trades are now much more heavily offered to graduating seniors than they were 10 and 20 years ago.
But it can be intimidating, confusing or both for high school-aged students to call up businesses and ask if they are hiring or to find job posts online. That’s where Judd and Baylor come in.
In Virginia, students can earn a credit toward their degree by working a certain amount of hours in a school year, as well as taking a career and technical education course, and an economics course. For juniors and seniors they must work 280 hours between July 1 and May 1. Sophomores and Freshman must complete 140 hours.
The offering has become wildly popular. Just five years ago only about 60 students were taking advantage of the program. After his first year, Baylor had signed up 230 kids to get credits. This year, 540 students have signed up.
It’s a lot of students to keep up with, but that’s what Baylor and Judd are tasked with doing, along with getting students into jobs that will suit them.
Once a student is signed up for the credit program, Baylor and Judd keep up with the students’ progress — their continued employment, their hours and their performance. It seems like a lot of work, and it is, but it’s made easier by the fact that large groups of students work at the same place — like Walmart or Massanutten — meaning Baylor or Judd can check in on a dozen students at a time, Baylor said.
“It’s nice that Rockingham County focuses on this, and that focus allows us to do our job,” Fitzgerald said.
It’s a win-win for the school division and the community, Judd said. About 95% of students are doing a good job at their place of employment, and employers are often asking the school division for more students to hire. For the school division, it helps students get work experience and complete the credit program. And for businesses it brings in needed employees without having to spend money on advertising. And it looks good on a resume or college application, which no matter if a student chooses the work force or a 2 or 4 year college or university, the skills they gain are invaluable.
After years of being heavily involved in their communities as principals, Baylor and Judd are knowledgeable about what businesses are in the area and who runs them. In fact, there are quite a few of their former students in charge.
“I’ll call over to [a business] in Broadway an they’ll say ‘I know Mr. Judd he taught we world geography in 1994,’” Baylor said.
Former student Dexter Lam manages the Walmart on Port Republic Road. Judd coached the owners of Valley Jump Park.
As the work-based learning program continues to grow, Fitzgerald said he hopes the program will include middle school and elementary school students. For 4th and 5th grade students that looks like job exploration — bringing in professionals to talk about what they do. For the middle-school level that looks like job shadowing, Fitzgerald said.
Some of that has already begun. On March 21, RCPS will host a job expo for middle school students, Judd said. On April 19 there will be a hands-on employer event at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University. They are hoping to have between 130 and 150 employers represented.
Fitzgerald, Baylor and Judd said they are grateful for the school division’s support of the work based learning program, especially Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. It’s an invaluable experience for students regardless of what they hope to do in the future for a career.
“The experience of working is worth its weight in gold,” Fitzgerald said.
