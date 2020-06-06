Every year, chronic wounds affect around 6.5 million patients in the United States.
This week, wound care centers around the nation observed the seventh annual Wound Care Awareness Week in efforts to spread awareness of the chronic wound epidemic.
In Harrisonburg, Sentara Wound Healing Center has offered advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds across the Shenandoah Valley since 2018.
According to program director Tamlyn Ogden, chronic wounds are estimated to cost the healthcare industry over $50 billion annually and affect 14.5% of Medicare beneficiaries each year.
The center is one of 700 Healogics research and care facilities in the nation. On staff are six registered nurses, one licensed practical nurse, a medical director, nurse practitioner, part-time doctor and vascular surgeons. Alisha Botkin is the clinical nurse manager and said everyone working at the center goes above and beyond in handling of patients because it’s a real passion of theirs.
“I love wound care. … I started taking care of patients with wounds and really enjoy that process and treating patients with chronic wounds. Seeing them heal and improving their quality of life,” she said.
Dr. Nina Smith, the medical director and Healogics specialty physician at Sentara Wound Healing Center, joined the team six months ago after 16 years of working in gynecology. After two weeks of working in wound care at Disney World, Smith said she changed the focus of her life’s work because she loved seeing the magic of healing and the joy it brought to people’s lives.
“The people have a problem that they’re dealing with, and it’s hard. They don’t know where to go, and it’s very satisfying to give them some plans and hope to get better,” Smith said.
Whereas a primary care doctor might see a patient once every two to six months, wound care providers see patients every week and develop relationships with them. On average, 30 patients come into the center every day for sessions under an hour. While patient numbers coming into the wound treatment center have dropped in recent months, Smith said the support being provided is more important than ever.
“A lot of these elderly people during the COVID experience, we’re their family away from family. We have some patients … we are the only outside people they’ve seen for two months,” Smith said.
If untreated, chronic wounds can manifest into larger health complications, reduce quality of life or result in requiring amputation. Botkins said people should view advanced wound care as a specialty field of medicine, like orthopedics or dentistry.
“We specialize in wounds, like that’s what we do. We train in it. We do it day in, day out. We look at the patient holistically and we understand health conditions and such, but we focus on the wounds for the patient. That allows primary doctors to focus on other issues and spend more time there without having to divide their time,” Botkin said.
Healogics follows an evidenced-based means of wound healing designed specifically for each type of wound and for each individual patient. Wound care treatment options can be as simple as applying advanced wound dressings such as collagens, calcium alginates and impregnated foam dressings. Treatment may also include implanting or transplanting skin grafts composed of human cell and tissue, debridement: removing dead tissue, wearing a total contact cast to remove weight and pressure from a wound or applying negative pressure wound assisted closure by removing excess fluids, reducing bacteria and stimulating granulation tissue formation.
Botkin said the most common issues that people have when they come to the clinic are diabetic wounds, venous ulcers and pressure ulcers.
While “chronic wound” entails a slew of issues developed over time with injury or inadequate treatment and brings in different cases every day, winter often brings people with frostbite and, year round, people come in with burns from the poultry plant. Botkin said the field keeps her on her toes and is a continuous learning environment.
“I thought I had seen every type of wound possible and then yesterday came in the door and it was like, ‘Woah. I’ve never seen this before,’” she said. “It’s hard to explain what a normal day is. It just changes every single day.”
Because chronic wounds do not proceed through a normal restorative cascade of healing, people suffering from issues such as diabetic foot ulcerations, venous leg ulcers and tissue pressure injuries are often treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). Not just for scuba divers, HBOT benefits chronic wounds by increasing dissolved oxygen in blood plasma to reactivate oxygen and nitrogen species. The pressurized therapy corrects tissue hypoxia, stimulates and supports new blood vessel growth and collagen synthesis, reduces tissue edema and enhances immune function. Most sessions last 90 minutes and are provided five days per week for a total of 30 to 40 treatments.
Not only are the health care providers in advanced wound care more knowledgeable about chronic wounds, Botkin said many primary care facilities care cannot provide similar care due to insurance.
“Primary doctors, they get a couple days in their training in educational wound care. We get a full week of training and then we have yearly competency. We get training throughout the year on wounds,” Botkin said. “Such things like skin grafts or artificial tissue, hyperbaric chamber, some of the dressings we have — their primary doctor either can’t give them or isn’t covered by insurance. They don’t have that option.”
Augusta Medical and University of Virginia are starting advanced wound treatment clinics, but Smith said Sentara’s center is the only option within 60 miles. Still, many people do not know that the treatment center exists nor that advanced care is available for existing pains.
“It’s one of the clinics in our Valley that people just don’t know about, and it’s surprising how all these people are dealing with their chronic ulcer and didn’t realize they had a resource that could help them get better,” Smith said. “I think we’re a little hidden jewel in the Valley.”
Sentara Wound Healing Center is located inside the Outpatient Entrance at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
“We reach out to people who have wounds that don’t seem to heal and give them hope,” Smith said.
