There was a photo that made the rounds a few weeks ago that brought a smile to the face of Dr. Jeremy Whitmore, the head coach of the Shenandoah Valley Wrestling Club (SVWC).
The photograph showed several local wrestlers who had competed at the Valley District Championships at Spotswood High.
"There were six or seven different (singlet) colors," Whitmore recalled. That meant the wrestlers represented six or seven different local high schools - but they got together for the camera as teammates in the SVWC.
"It was all Shenandoah Valley guys. The culture of the local (wrestling) community is starting to grow," said Whitmore, who grew up in Mt. Crawford and now lives in Elkton. "We are proud of the success and that is coming from many different areas" of the Valley.
The SVWC, according to Whitmore, began in the early 1990s and the Turner Ashby High graduate competed that decade.
Whitmore, after going off to college, returned to the area about 12 years ago. He then got involved in the club again in 2017 and is part of an experienced coaching staff.
The SVWC has about 100 athletes and is divided into four groups: Lil Scrappers (K-2), Youth (grades three to five), Middle School and High School. Each group trains two times per week, according to Whitmore, with the top wrestlers getting a third session as needed.
"We felt wrestling was dying in the Valley. Some of these (high schools) weren't even fielding a full roster. We used to have 100 wrestlers in the room back in the 1990s," Whitmore said.
Whitmore said back in the 1990s and 2000s the Shenandoah Valley was a strong wrestling area. "We need to build up the strength of the entire Valley and market that," he said.
So far they appear to be doing just that in the past three years or so.
"When we see each other at the mat we are there for competition," Spotswood standout Zach Hartman said of high school matches against fellow club members. "After the match, we are good friends that work together to get better."
The wrestling club boasts several top district, regional and state qualifiers from this past high school season. Just some of the group includes:
*Spotswood's Gracin Lam (fifth in the state at 106), Josh Hartman (district champ, a state qualifier at 114), Taha Rafeeq (district champ at 120), Michael Roadcap (district champ at 145), Zach Hartman (fourth in the state at 170), and Ben Conahan (district champ, a state qualifier).
"I would not have been able to get to states without club," Zach Hartman said. "Club drastically improved every little thing about me wrestling-wise."
*Harrisonburg's Nathan White (a state qualifier as a freshman) and Anttwone Washington (fourth in the state at 220).
"My freshman year I started a little bit (with the club). I really didn't commit to it until last year," said Washington, now a junior. "Last year I committed to it and I was on another level. It felt good not losing to everyone."
*Turner Ashby's Patrick Sullivan (regional champ in 2019), Gabe Ashkeba (a state qualifier) and senior Jessie Knight, a two-time state champion and 2019 NHSCA national champion for the SVWC in Virginia Beach. He is headed to the University of Virginia to compete in wrestling.
*East Rockingham's Dalton Shifflett (regional champ, a state runner-up) and Derek Liddle (a state runner-up at 195).
*Broadway's Jesse Earhart (sixth in the state) and Reid Garrison (sixth in the state).
*Stonewall Jackson's Lance Dorman (placed in the state as a freshman in 2019).
There are eight girls in the club, including sophomore Bryce Farley of TA and budding star Karma Guinn, an eighth-grader in Page County who has captured several titles at her level.
"Probably the best wrestler to come out of the Valley," Whitmore said of Baker.
Whitmore was a state runner-up while with Turner Ashby in 2000 as a senior. He competed in Greco Roman and freestyle, competed in MMA and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2004 with a degree in biology. Whitmore, a three-time Valley District champion, is now the area director for Drayer Physical Therapy while coaching on the side.
Whitmore was motivated to get back with the club since he has two sons, who are now ages 3 and 7 - with the oldest one involved in wrestling.
While the high school season is over, Whitmore notes wrestlers in the SVWC are missing out on annual spring events that have been called off due to the COVID-19 crisis. The local club is also closed until further notice.
"We are doing our part to keep everyone safe," Whitmore said. "The wrestling matches will be here. I think we will bounce back with a new vigor."
That was certainly true with Washington, the HHS standout.
"You are working on your technique way better (in club). We are getting better each day," Washington said. "Each day we are learning something new. Each day we are progressing."
