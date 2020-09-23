Split between worlds, Karen Leonard’s background is a complicated constellation of cultures, ideas and passions. Rather than choose one place to call home, Leonard looks to the world as her playground, and she ends long days climbing into the folds of her writing, finding refuge in art.
Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Leonard was adopted and moved to Harrisonburg when she was 4 years old. At age 11, her parents moved to Kenya so Leonard could experience her teenage years immersed in her native culture. Now, she lives in Harrisonburg and writes every day to unearth and explore the layers of her identity.
“I’m a transnational, transracial adoptee. I’m a Black woman from Kenya and I’m also queer, so I have quite a bit to pick and choose from,” she said.
Typing on Google Docs and transcribing impromptu speech-to-text recordings, Leonard’s writing manifests in various styles but often drifts between topics of intersectionality and identity with focuses on race, sexuality and gender.
“They’ve always been important topics, but I’ve grown more into them, just realizing I can only write what I know,” she said. “I just kind of write for myself and what I need, and who reads it, reads it.”
Both of Leonard’s parents are English teachers, so she grew up learning the art of the written word, but her main passion for years was sports.
Basketball, rugby, track — there were few sports Leonard did not grow up participating in. As an adult, she concentrates her time mastering soccer, horseback riding and pole dancing. Between work, athletics and social life, the idea of attempting to write a completed work never even crossed her mind until writing itself became a task to conquer.
“I started writing more seriously when one of my friends said they were going to write a book, and I’m very competitive,” Leonard said. “I beat them to it.”
In spring, Leonard published her first book, a collection of poems titled “Lightning On My Fingertips.” She published the work on her website for free and used the opportunity to raise $6,400, which she evenly split in dedication to her work and among 26 organizations that support Black and Indigenous lives such as Black Girls Code and Navajo Water Project.
She’s working on a second book about dreams and goals and writing for a Medium.com publication called “BALDWIN.” Her Instagram page, @karenwangareleonard, also features several excerpts of her work.
In graphite, watercolor, pen and oil, Leonard is an artist who treks various realms, but where her brilliance shines most is in conversation.
When Aleigha Orvine began her first day of work at a new job in April, she said fear and notions of isolation dug into her demeanor. Enter Leonard. Working nearby, Leonard spotted Orvine and struck up a conversation with the new employee.
“She was the first person to come up and talk to me, and the rest has been history since,” Orvine said. “Her energy, even with having masks on during work, I could tell she was this bright and bubbly person. She didn’t confine her life and energy in a box.”
Between shifts and on slow days, Orvine said she loves talking to Leonard, who makes even five minutes of conversation feel incredibly insightful.
Ted Schwartz, founder of Center for Arts, Humor and Soul, is a family friend who has known Leonard most of her life. Watching her grow into the adult she is now, Schwartz said she has always had amazing resilience and spirit, but she has further discovered a way to be vulnerable and simultaneously relatable.
“She’s chosen, in my opinion, to open herself up as a coping mechanism as opposed to closing down, and I think it’s remarkable. … She’s exposing the core of who she is,” Schwartz said.
Leonard said the subjects of her writing often feel taboo to speak openly on in some of her social circles, but Schwartz said it is in her unapologetic bravery that readers can unlock and access a vital understanding of humanity.
“She speaks to her generation well. I think she also speaks to anyone who is interested in continuing to grow. I believe we have a choice to live a life open or a life closed, and when you feel like you have learned a truth or a theology or a philosophy or a way to live and close off all other learning, that’s dangerous,” he said.
As a close friend, Orvine said she often gets a sneak peek at Leonard’s work before release and it is consistently, overwhelmingly inspiring.
“Her work is just incredible. It doesn’t compete with anything I’ve looked at; anything I’ve ever read. She’s honest, raw in her work, and it’s a beautiful thing to see,” Orvine said.
While writing for herself, Leonard said hearing from readers that her writing resonates with them always renews her spirits and fills her with wonder.
“I love it when somebody reaches out and they tell me how much they resonate with my work and how it makes them feel less alone,” she said. ”Part of my writing and being out there is connection and finding other people.”
Leonard still dedicates many of her days to athletics, but she is working to find a balance between her passions. She is currently the featured artist at the Center for Arts, Humor and Soul. To read more about her work, visit her website, https://www.karenwangareleonard.com.
