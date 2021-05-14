The New York Yankees, dealing with off-field issues with the virus, scored three runs in the top of the seventh to come back and beat the host Orioles 5-4 on Friday night in Baltimore.
The Orioles had scored three in the last of the fifth to take a lead of 4-2.
Aaron Judge had two hits and drove in two runs for the Yankees, who have had players and staff test positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
Baltimore right fielder DJ Stewart had three hits, including one in the last of the ninth. But Maikel Franco hit into a double play and the Orioles were retired in the ninth.
The Nationals, playing a late game in Arizona, got homers in the first inning from Trea Turner and Josh Bell. It was the second day in a row that Bell hit a homer. Washington scored six runs in the first Friday. The game ended after News-Record deadlines.
NBA
The Washington Wizards clinched a playoff spot with a 120-105 win Friday over Cleveland in Washington.
