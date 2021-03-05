A high school yearbook is an important keepsake and a visual representation of a time in a person’s life that they will never repeat. It’s a keepsake of photos and notes from friends and teachers.
But what do you put in a yearbook during a year where most learning took place at home and not in the classroom? What fills the pages when extracurricular activities and important events, such as homecoming, didn’t take place?
And how do you put together a yearbook when you’re not physically present in the classroom to use programs such as InDesign to create pages?
It has been a challenge for area school divisions to accomplish this task, but they have found creative ways of doing so.
When asked what it’s been like to create a yearbook this year, Sharlene Schoenhardt, the adviser for Spotswood High School, simply said “insane.”
For the entire first semester of the school year, Schoenhardt was tasked with taking all of the photos of the few sporting events and schoolwide events that took place this year. That meant staying after school into the evenings.
Now that high school students are back in the classroom two days a week, her small staff of five, which is normally double that, has been working tirelessly to meet their deadline next month.
“It’s definitely crunch time at this point,” Schoenhardt said. Normally, she would like to teach students about things like Photoshop and interview skills, but there simply isn’t time this year.
With fewer events and sports to photograph and fill pages this year, the yearbook will be smaller than it is usually. The 196-page book has been pared down to 144.
Another big component of a yearbook is the student portraits. Getting those was a “nightmare,” Schoenhardt said.
To maintain social distancing, there were four days in September and four shifts a day for students to come in and have their photo taken. They wore masks up until the button was pressed, at which time they were permitted to take them off.
For students who are doing the Home Learning Academy and did not feel safe to come into the school building, head shots were solicited, as well as other photos of life during the pandemic.
At the end of the day, Schoenhardt said she is happy to have a product to release to students.
Instead of trying to fill pages with photos from non-existent events and sporting games, Cody Bentley, the adviser for Broadway High School, and his staff decided to focus on telling human interest stories and filling the pages that way.
The staff also began working on this edition of the yearbook almost as soon as the last one was sent to the printers, knowing that putting together a yearbook while learning from home was going to be a major challenge to begin with.
As a result, more students are featured in this edition of the yearbook than in previous iterations, Bentley said.
“We focused on being pragmatic and realistic,” Bentley said.
It has also helped that the yearbook company that Broadway High School uses worked with the school to give it a single deadline, as opposed to three or four, which is normally the case. Companies like to have dozens of pages sent in throughout the year, as opposed to getting 150 to 200 in one fell swoop.
Bentley and his staff have also been relying on parents and the community to send in photos and write-ups as well, in order to accurately represent the school year during the pandemic.
“These are extraordinary times, and we are doing our best to produce a great product,” he said.
Unlike Bentley and Schoenhardt, who have been overseeing the creation of the yearbook for close to 10 years, Val Kibler at Harrisonburg High School has only been doing this two years, although she has been the newspaper adviser for many years.
And unlike BHS or SHS, Harrisonburg High School has been completely virtual this entire year and continues to be, which means students have been putting together pages of the yearbook from home, and home alone.
Thanks to software from yearbook publisher Jostens, which includes a license for Adobe Suite, students have been able to put together yearbook pages at home. It has been frustrating because it doesn’t go as fast on the students’ at-home Chromebooks as the Mac computers they are used to using in the classroom, Kibler said.
This year’s theme was meant to be a simple one, “One Step at a Time,” and focuses heavily on student-submitted content about what they’ve been doing during COVID-19 times.
“Whether it’s a new habit or time with their families, we’re trying to put a positive spin on how kids have handled the pandemic,” Kibler said.
Because students are learning completely virtually, Kibler and her staff have had to make appointments for every single student to come in and have their portrait taken.
“We’ve gotten as many as we possible could,” she said.
In addition, with spring sports starting up, Kibler and her staff are putting together a 24-page extension to capture spring activities that couldn’t make it into the yearbook due to deadlines.
Leslie Stevens is the yearbook adviser at Turner Ashby High School and has been a yearbook adviser for 18 years.
Since high school classes were all virtual the first semester, the students and Stevens had to work remotely and through Zoom to brainstorm coverage ideas, generate story ideas, take and search for photos, and create spreads from home.
Despite the challenges being virtual presented, those 18 students were able to complete about 60 pages of the 184-book without stepping foot in the building, Stevens said.
“Now that we are back in the building, it’s like we haven’t missed a beat,” she said. “The students have great ideas, have new energy, and are doing amazing work. This yearbook will be a complete edition and is perhaps the most historically accurate book we’ve ever created.”
What does that mean then?
While the yearbook would normally cover academic life, club events, and sports and games, none of those things were happening that could be photographed.
“We had to shift our focus and concentrate on what we could do. I told my students that our job was to tell stories, and the stories are all out there — we just had to find them,” Stevens said. “With the renewed goal of ‘everyone has a story to tell’ the staff worked endlessly to search for inspiring, informative and entertaining stories about the amazing students at TA.”
This year’s yearbook tells the story of the kids who got jobs to help their families with the financial burden of the pandemic. It tells the stories of students who volunteered to help neighbors with yard work, students who participated in virtual college visits, students who created a virtual musical wearing clear masks, and students who worked out in the off-season to be ready to play their sport when the time came, Stevens said.
“This yearbook will be unlike any other that we’ve produced,” Stevens said, “but it’s just as relevant and just as complete, and it has perhaps the most real stories of any of the stories that we have told.”
