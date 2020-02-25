CHARLOTTESVILLE – Charlottesville girls basketball coach Jim Daly had to feel like he was looking in a mirror during Tuesday’s Region 3C semifinal with Turner Ashby.
Both teams play an in-your-face defensive style and the teams even share the same type of nickname.
But in the end, it was Coach Rob Lovell’s visiting team’s proficiency at the free-throw line that was the difference as third-seeded Turner Ashby knocked off second-seeded and host Charlottesville 66-56 to secure a berth in the Class 3 state tournament.
“Our scouting report sort of told us that it was going to be sort of like playing us,” Lovell said. “They are awfully athletic and have a lot of really good players and I think we have some too.”
Leah Kiracofe scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the second half to lead Turner Ashby (24-3). Becca Shiflet tallied 12 points and Addie Riner added 11 more as the Knights finished with three players in double figures.
There was plenty of action in the early going as both teams took turns imposing their will.
Turner Ashby closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run, including back-to-back layups from Kiracofe and Alyssa Swartley to take an 18-17 lead after one.
The Knights of TA heated up from behind the arc to open the second quarter. Shiflett buried two 3-pointers and Gracie Moyers added another as Turner Ashby built a 29-20 lead with 4:34 left in the half.
“Basketball very often is a very simple game and I thought in the first half, we hit shots,” Lovell said. “We got relaxed, got our feet set and we took good shots for the most part.”
Charlottesville struggled offensively in the second quarter, going 0-for-10 from the floor and managing to hit seven free throws as the Black Knights trailed 35-25 at intermission.
Lovell said one of the differences in the first half was his team’s ability to neutralize Charlottesville’s effectiveness with second-chance points.
“One of the two or three primary things we were concerned about with Charlottesville was their offensive rebounding,” Lovell said. “A lot of their offense doesn’t necessarily come from the first shot, but the second and the third shot. Watching them on film, they were just really aggressive on the offensive glass and I thought we did a good job of neutralizing that.”
The Black Knights mounted a comeback in the second half. Carmella Jackson drained a corner 3-pointer to trim the lead to 39-32 with 4:14 left in the quarter. Charlottesville closed the quarter on an 8-0 run, including a big stick back from Andrea Lefkowitz to trim the lead to 41-40 with one quarter left.
In the fourth, Kiracofe scored six points to open the quarter to build a 49-42 lead with 6:11 left. A minute later, Younger banked home a trey from top of key to cut lead to 51-47 with five minutes remaining.
That would be as close as Charlottesville (19-7) would get as Turner Ashby converted 13 of 14 opportunities from the charity stripe to close out the win.
“I thought our kids really weathered the storm there at the end of the third quarter where they really got back into it and had a lot of momentum,” Lovell said. “They really came and punched back at the beginning of the fourth quarter and extended the lead again.”
Daly was impressed with Turner Ashby.
“To their credit, they were as advertised,” Daly said. “They play super hard and more than anything, they know how to win. Coach Lovell has been one of the best coaches in Central Virginia for decades. His team played super hard and they made foul shots when they needed to.”
With the win, Turner Ashby clinched a VHSL Class 3 state tournament berth. They will face top-seed Spotswood on Friday night in the Region 3C championship game in Penn Laird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.