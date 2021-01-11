It’s a pretty simple concept, according to Turner Ashby senior Patrick Sullivan, and it’s easy to understand.
“It’s annoying, obviously, but it’s necessary right now,” the 145-pounder said.
What Sullivan was referring to was the recent mandate from Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Oskar Scheikl that athletic teams wear masks during competition for the winter sports season to take place.
While some sports were given a pass on the new rule, wrestling was not and will be forced to wear them this year.
“If it weren’t for the masks, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing,” Sullivan said. “You just kind of have to push through that type of thing because it’s a minor annoyance compared to not being able to wrestle at all.”
For the young Knights, who won the Valley District in 2019, simply being back on the mat is what matters most.
“We’ve said that a lot,” said veteran Turner Ashby coach Marshall Smiley, who is in his 11th season coaching the team. “We’re thankful, grateful that we have this opportunity. There’s a lot of kids that are sitting at home and wishing they could be wrestling in a mask right now. I told them early on that I don’t want to hear excuses, don’t want to hear complaining. We’re very fortunate to be in the situation that we’re in and we’re going to make the most of it.”
The Knights are certainly young this year - with only three seniors on the roster - and replace several key pieces, including C.J. Haskins and Payton Jackson, but the loss of Jessie Knight is the one looming largest over TA.
Knight won back-to-back Virginia High School League Class 3 heavyweight championships and was one of the most well-respected athletes in the halls of Turner Ashby last year. He’s now wrestling at the University of Virginia.
“Jessie is a hard person to imitate,” Turner Ashby 182-pound senior Andrew Stine said. “His energy and his leadership that he brought to the room is just incredible. If he was there, you knew he was there. There was no getting around how good he was for everybody and how good he was at making everyone feel like we had a shot.”
The task of replacing Knight won’t fall on one person, especially when it comes to the leadership he brought daily.
Instead, it’s a bit of a do-it-by-committee approach as Sullivan, Stine and Gabe Ashkeba have stepped up in various ways to help lead an inexperienced Knights squad that is still learning the standard of the TA wrestling room.
“I think we have good leadership,” Smiley said. “Everybody leads differently. I told those juniors and seniors that we have to be a little more vocal. We have so many young kids, so many freshmen and sophomores. They’re doing the right things in setting the pace in practice, with how they work but also adding in that vocal piece and making sure we’re picking kids up. We are really young, but we’re talented. We need to continue to push these young kids and showing them the ropes and supporting them and making sure they’re doing the right things on a day-to-day basis.”
Sullivan, who was injured for a majority of last season but is respected as one of the top wrestlers in the Valley District after standout campaigns as a freshman and sophomore, said the energy around the program has been great.
“We didn’t even know if we were going to be able to wrestle our senior year,” said Sullivan about whether or not he and Stine thought they’d get a shot to wrestle at all this season. “We were both kind of looking at it as, ‘Wow. The year is gone.’ They changed their minds about us and it has been a great energy boost for the entire time.”
The boost in energy in recent weeks has been a result of being given the green light from RCPS, no matter the rules.
As a senior leader, Stine said he’s loved what he’s seen out of the newcomers to this year’s Turner Ashby roster.
“It’s great,” Stine said. “During our freshman year, we only had four or five of us. Now, as seniors, we’re outnumbered by the underclassmen. All of them come in here and work hard every day. A lot of them look up to us to push them, but I really don’t think they need to be pushed as much as some people do. They come in here and do what they have to do and get the job done.”
While the mask mandate isn’t ideal, it’s now become somewhat part of the norm for the wrestlers, Smiley said.
He admitted he’s had to adjust as a coach, but he’s been satisfied with what he’s seen so far this preseason.
“We’re going faster,” Smiley said. “We’re trying to appease the older kids and the ones trying to get on the podium and win state titles and making sure it’s a good practice for those guys. At the same time, we’re making sure we aren’t burning out these young kids that are coming in here as freshmen. We’re hitting the ground running early this year and keeping those kids up to speed as well. That’s been the biggest challenge. It’s one day at a time.”
The first match of the season will be Wednesday for the Knights in a county contest against Broadway, East Rockingham and Spotswood. That’s a date Stine and Sullivan said they’ve had circled for a long time.
“There’s nothing like it,” Stine said. “This sport is so unique. You get to go out there and it’s all on you. I can’t wait. I’m ecstatic. I can’t wait to see what we do as a team and as individuals.”
Although the matches will look different this year with masks required and very few fans in the stand, that doesn’t change the excitement level for a guy like Sullivan, who is finally returning to the sport he loves after time away.
After all, he said, it’s a pretty simple concept that’s easy to understand — to wrestle, you need the mask.
“I can’t wait,” Sullivan said. “For me, it’s been a real long time. I’ll probably be a bit rusty in my first match, but I’m always excited to get out there and wrestle.”
