Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming city/county athletes to watch for during the 2020-21 academic year. The fourth installment takes a look at girls basketball.
The 2019-20 season was filled with excitement for city/county girls basketball.
Although COVID-19 altered the ending a bit, Spotswood still earned a second consecutive state championship, Turner Ashby saw a surprising rejuvenation of its own program and young talent emerged across the area.
Many of the area's top players — such as the Spotswood trio of Stephanie Ouderkirk, MacKenzie Freeze and Lexi Bennington-Horton — are now gone to graduation. That opens the door for a lot of competitive basketball next year.
The easiest spot to see that talent stepping up is in Bridgewater with the entire roster of Turner Ashby returning from this past season. But the Trailblazers always have young talent waiting to take on new roles, Broadway and Harrisonburg were two of the younger teams last season and East Rockingham and Eastern Mennonite should be much improved.
Here’s a look at some of the up-and-coming athletes to watch this year:
Emerson Adkins, Spotswood, Senior
With point guard Freeze gone to graduation, the 5-foot-3 multi-sport athlete is the perfect player to fill her role as both a facilitator and leader for the rebuilding Trailblazers.
Emma Bacon, Broadway, Junior
After dealing with a couple of injuries throughout the year, the high-volume scoring guard was playing her best at the end of the season and should be Broadway's best player.
Joelle Blosser, Eastern Mennonite, Junior
A strong sophomore campaign that saw the forward develop a reputation as one of Eastern Mennonite's best defenders has set her up for even more success in the next two years.
Abby Branner, Spotswood, Senior
Spotswood coach Chris Dodson has been high on the 5-foot-10 guard since she was a sophomore, but she'll now serve as the Trailblazers' primary scorer with the departure of so many key pieces.
Mariah Cain, Harrisonburg, Junior
Already one of the Valley District's best players, this could be the season the talented guard with high-scoring ability takes the leap to the top spot after back-to-back all-district seasons to start her career.
Kaicey Foltz, East Rockingham, Sophomore
After an up-and-down freshman campaign that saw the true freshman grow more comfortable into her role at the point, the 5-foot-6 guard should play a key role in 2020-21 to East Rockingham's turnaround.
Jay Garcia, Harrisonburg, Junior
The strong, athletic forward is one of Harrisonburg's best athletes and now has the experience needed to develop into one of the area's best overall players.
Zoli Khalil, Spotswood, Sophomore
The 5-foot-11 guard has one of the most versatile games in the Valley and the dedication to the sport to quickly become one of the area's top players in her second season at the varsity level.
Leah Kiracofe, Turner Ashby, Junior
After breaking out as one of the area's best players with the ability to have an impact in every aspect of the game, look for even bigger things during her junior season for the 5-foot-8 versatile forward.
Jaiden Lemon, Harrisonburg, Sophomore
This versatile forward showed off a polished offensive game and the ability to help in the low post defensively during a debut freshman campaign that impressed coaches across the Valley.
Aliza Lokey, Broadway, Junior
She's no longer flying under the radar, but the speedy guard for the Gobblers has strong vision in the open court and could be one of the area's top point guards.
Halie Mast, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
The multi-sport standout for the Flames was the key leader for a team that showed tremendous improvement throughout the 2019-20 season and should be set up for even more growth this year.
Avery Nussbaum, Eastern Mennonite, Junior
The talented guard put up solid numbers as a sophomore and will continue to flourish as one of Eastern Mennonite's go-to scorers next season alongside teammate Halie Mast.
Hannah Phares, Broadway Senior
As one of the top athletes in the halls of Broadway High School, the athletic forward will take on a bigger role as both a scorer and leader in 2020-21.
Addie Riner, Turner Ashby, Senior
The shifty guard does a good job drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line and plays a key role in helping the Knights cause chaos on the defensive end.
Becca Shiflet, Turner Ashby, Senior
The 5-foot-9 guard has a solid all-around game and the ability to fill up the stat sheet, setting her up as arguably Turner Ashby's best player heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
Sarah Smith, East Rockingham, Junior
The 5-foot-4 guard had a breakout sophomore season and hit a couple of clutch shots for East Rockingham, setting her up as well to be one of the team's most important players heading into next season.
Makenna Siever, East Rockingham, Senior
After moving to the point guard spot early in the season, the 5-foot-4 standout became one of East Rockingham's most important players last season and will be a key team leader next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.