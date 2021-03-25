PENN LAIRD — It's surely been a surprise to folks around the Valley District.
After years of consistency as one of the top teams in the league, alongside Rockbridge County, the success of Spotswood this season was a bit unexpected.
The Trailblazers have lost an assortment of key pieces over the past two seasons and with just one senior on the roster, a rebuild was expected in Penn Laird.
Well, that is, unless you're veteran Spotswood coach Jim Roth.
“I always expect the girls to be successful," Roth said.
The Trailblazers have won six of eight to start the season this year, including five in a row. They're a perfect 5-0 in Valley District play and picked up a thrilling come-from-behind five-set road win over rival Turner Ashby on Tuesday.
"I’ve really enjoyed working with this team because they’re listening to our coaching staff so much better than some teams," Roth said about his squad. "They’re just soaking up the knowledge, really working on trying to do a lot of the things we’re asking and stuff. I think they’re really enjoying trying to get better every day. It’s been really fun to work with this group so far.”
Spotswood opened the season with a five-set loss on the road to non-district foe Staunton and, after picking up a four-set road win over Waynesboro a week later, the Trailblazers fell in four sets to nearby county rival East Rockingham.
Since then, however, the Trailblazers have done nothing but simply get better.
“There’s been a lot of growth — like a lot," Spotswood sophomore setter and offensive catalyst Madelyn Williams said. "Since the beginning of the year, we’ve just come together as a team more and we’re working together as a team. It’s on and off the court. There’s been a lot of growth with that.”
Roth said at the beginning of the season, he felt like his team needed to come together more as a team. Now three weeks into the season, it's happening.
“Because we came in with a young team, they had some cliques and stuff," Roth said. "We worked really hard to sort of separate those and to work as one team. We’ve been doing some team-bonding activities throughout the year. It’s a crazy year. It’s been a challenge, but they’re a good group of girls to work with so far.”
The win over Turner Ashby was especially meaningful to members of the Spotswood program as it represented the mental toughness the team has.
“It was huge," junior outside hitter Gabby Atwell said of the victory on Tuesday. "They’re a great team and it was competitive all night long. For us to really persevere and push each other and get through that is amazing.”
Kayci Carrier is the lone senior for the Trailblazers and said, although it is different for her, she has enjoyed taking on a leadership role in her final season.
“It’s a lot different than the past," Carrier said of her role this year. "I’m usually able to lean on the seniors, but now I’m the one here and taking over the leadership role and leading others and instilling my knowledge in the other girls. We’re definitely defying expectations. Since we’re so young, our inexperience has shown a little bit but we’ve really come together in the past few games.”
While Atwell is only a junior, she has two years of previous varsity experience and is also considered a leader. She said she's seen the team's confidence grow.
“Encouraging them is a huge part of it and just pushing them to be their best," Atwell said of her younger teammates. "I was pushed by players before me, so I just try to be that person for them.”
The Trailblazers have seven sophomores and a freshman on the roster along with a trio of juniors. Despite that, they're in position for a Region 3C playoff spot.
“At the beginning of the year, we had a lot of open gyms," Atwell said. "As they went on, we saw a lot of talent around us and it gave us some hope. We’ve been able to grow off of that and it’s been amazing.”
For many people, the success of Spotswood has been a major surprise this season.
For the Trailblazers themselves, however, it's been business as usual.
“I expected that we would have talent because in tryouts, we were really good and had strong individual skills," Williams said. "It was just about coming together as a team and to put it all together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.