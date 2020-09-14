MOUNT SOLON — Pink, mud-stained frock billowing around her ankles, 11-year-old Brenna Campbell trudges up the muddy hillside to the cow pasture before the sun has a chance to fully awaken from its evening slumber. After feeding the cattle each day, she goes to school before coming home, sitting down and giving in to her ultimate pleasure: writing.
Each day is a familiar cycle of getting up, feeding the calves, going to school, coming home, feeding the calves again, spending time with family and going to bed. Since Brenna was 7 years old, she has found freedom and wonder in filling the taskless moments in life with writing, from personal poems to silly stories.
“You get to use your imagination,” she said. “When you feel strongly about something, you start writing it down, and it starts to come together.”
Outside, her home is a tranquil white cottage, decorated with blue shutters against an endless backdrop of green, rolling farmland. Outside, Brenna finds inspiration for her writing in the love she harbors for the nearly 200 dairy cows and her dog. But inside is where the magic happens.
At a small wooden desk stationed in the far corner of a room that also serves as a sewing nook and exercise den, Brenna often loses herself in finding the words in telling tales of childhood adventure, both based on her life and plucked from her running imagination.
“Strange Pet,” a story about adding two crocodiles to the family, is Brenna’s favorite written piece so far, but not all her stories are whimsical and fun. She has several in the works and most recently completed a poem about life during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The little virus we thought so dumb, / Now we’re at home twiddling our thumbs./ We’re sitting bored with nothing to do, / Hoping we don’t catch that terrible flu,” Campbell writes about the early stages of the pandemic, with twinges of humor thrown in. “Schoolwork at home is boring too, / It’s hard to know what to do. / And there’s no toilet paper on the store shelves, / If we run out we’ll have to use something else.”
Brenna stays connected to her grandmother in Edinburg, Catherine, through email to chat about her stories and practice writing lessons. Catherine Campbell is an inspirational speaker and writer of children’s stories, books and even a biography. Having taken up the written craft when she was a teenager, Catherine Campbell said she sees a lot of promise in her granddaughter’s writing.
“I was really thrilled to see this girl could express herself with words and her ability to turn out stories, not just one, but one after another,” she said.
Catherine Campbell has provided lessons and encouragement for her four grandchildren demonstrating interest in writing, but she pushed for Brenna to submit “The Coronavirus” to Daily News-Record because she was intrigued by the young poet’s ability to reflect the perspective of the next generation in handling the pandemic.
“When I read that, I thought that is very unique, and it shows how children are dealing. It touches children’s lives, too, and she had the ability to put it in words,” Catherine Campbell said.
A Young Writer’s Beginning
Brenna’s stories often take readers across the landscapes of Africa, exploring the desert wildlife and adventures beckoning from the sweltering sands, but her earliest stories were based from the home and heart.
According to her mother, Janessa, her passion for writing took off after turning to narratives as an outlet for grief.
“She had a cousin who passed away, and she instantly wrote about it, expressing herself,” she said. “She had a knack for writing since then.”
To inspire herself, Brenna sometimes turns to images from magazines and newspapers, but her second joy is found outside the four walls and computer frame.
Sherwin Campbell, Brenna’s father, fire chief at Mount Solon Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad, spends many evenings operating their farm, Little Augusta Acres. Growing up, the Campbells made sure to instill their children with loving respect for the cattle.
“We raise the babies, and they become our milk herd and then our pets. Our cows end up becoming pretty much the family,” he said.
Janessa Campbell said her daughter has a unique gift of connecting with the cows.
“She loves them all. They all have names,” Janessa Campbell said. “She knows them better than her dad does.”
While Brenna’s heart resides on the open pastures alongside dozens of calves, her mind is unyielding with stories to be shared.
Janessa Campbell has always encouraged her daughter to pursue the arts, getting her a violin around the same time she began writing.
“It’s really calm and peaceful. Well, not always when I play it,” Brenna said jokingly.
Both sides of the family have traces of artists that inspire Brenna to hone her craft. Janessa Campbell said seeing creativity pass on from one generation to the next fills her with joy.
“My mom writes poems and her other grandma writes stories, so she has a good mix of them, and I love that because she carries both of them with her,” Janessa Campbell said.
Catherine Campbell said her granddaughter possesses a shocking amount of passion and drive for writing that she expects will carry her through life.
“She’s very young yet, but I do think there’s something. I didn’t know where she’s going to go or what she’s going to do, but I do see writing as a part of her future. She has creativity and a way to put together thoughts and words,” Catherine Campbell said. “She comes up with stuff just out of the blue.”
