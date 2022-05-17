A former administrator at James Madison University has been appointed to the state's treasury board.
Charles W. King, of Rockingham County, will serve on the state's treasury board, according to a press release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office. King retired from his position of senior vice president of administration and finance at JMU in December.
Joining King on the treasury board are Neil Amin, the chief executive officer of Shamin Hotels, James Carney, former vice president of Dominion Energy, and Joshua Weed, of Veteran Ventures Capital and a lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Air Force Reserves.
According to its website, the treasury board oversees all investments of state funds, administers the Security for Public Deposits Act and the State Non-Arbitrage Program, recommends proposed financing arrangements, approves terms and structures of certain bonds or other financing arrangements from state appropriations, establishes guidelines for bonds and approves financial terms of lease purchases for state agencies.
"Together, we are building a team of qualified individuals who will work to make Virginia the best state to live, work, and raise a family," Youngkin said in a press release. "I'm thankful for those who will join our Administration, and all who will contribute their time and expertise in service to our commonwealth."
