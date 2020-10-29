‘Twas the eve of Halloween weekend, when all through the Valley not a creature was resting, neither scaly nor shaggy. The pumpkins sat wickedly carved in yards and on stoops, in hopes that trick-or-treaters soon would visit in groups.
Whether going door-to-door or driving through town, several places have loads of candy to pass around. Town businesses and parks have plans for the next few nights to ensure local families mustn’t look hard to find frights and delights.
In years past, Broadway’s annual Halloween Fest attracted between 1,000 to 1,500 visitors for games, candy and a cupcake walk, according to Chad Comer, Broadway Hometown Partnership board president and town council member. Instead of the traditional fanfare at the town office, trickery awaits today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Broadway High School for Broadway's Hometown Halloweenfest with drive-thru trick-or-treating and a Facebook costume contest.
Comer said the town wanted to move forward with its celebration to ensure children did not lose the joy of Halloween to the pandemic.
“The kids have already been through so much with school delays and not being in school, so we want to make sure they don't miss trick-or-treating,” he said.
Linville resident Amy Crews is dressing as a scarecrow alongside her 10-year-old daughter, Ava, for pre-Halloween festivities such as Broadway’s drive-thru trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating at Bryce Resort. The terrifying two are also planning to collect treats on Oct. 31, but Crews said they are looking forward to “laughs, good memories and, of course, candy” at Broadway’s Hometown Halloweenfest.
“It's a fun activity for our family and to participate with the town safely,” Crews said.
Elkton is transforming the Elkton Area Community Center parking lot into a witchy car tour on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. so families can enjoy goodies passed out from 26 local businesses for a Halloween HooDoo Drive Thru.
Town manager Greg Lunsford said vehicles will be directed through a marked lane surrounded by Halloween decor as participating businesses distribute candy to the passing cars, and he recommends the flow of traffic come from Elkton Middle School to reduce traffic congestion.
Skeletons and jack-o'-lanterns will flood the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company on Halloween night for its annual trick-or-treating fun from 5 to 9 p.m. Each year, Cory Taylor organizes the fire company’s Halloween event and builds many of the decorations himself. This year, participants will not be able to explore the firetrucks within.
Taylor said Halloween is his favorite time of year and handing out candy with tongs or prepackaged goodie bags lacks the ghoulish luster, but the fire company wanted to safely adapt to the times.
“We do this as a community thing for the community to come in see what we do, the equipment we have. … I've gotten more fun with the props I’ve built and try to make it fun to do,” he said. “It's just kind of dealing with what we've got to work with this year, but it should still be a good time.”
Bridgewater is inviting the town to trick-or-treat at Oakdale Park on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Seventeen participating businesses and groups will be spaced out across the soccer field, dropping candies in children’s collection cauldrons.
Briery Branch Community Center will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. for families.
While some families are combining the community events with traditional trick-or-treating, others are opting to stay indoors.
Sarah Moyers of Fulks Run said both her children, ages 3 and 10, have medical concerns, making trick-or-treating during a pandemic much more frightening, so the family has plans to stay home and watch movies over takeout.
“They both have heart issues, and we feel it's safest to get a bunch of candy,” she said. “This is basically our choice. … I do wish trick or treating would be more in the daytime that way we can see each other more.”
The City of Harrisonburg canceled its annual Skeleton Festival, but several businesses such as Horizon Edge Sports Campus, Harrisonburg Motors and Burn Boot Camp are celebrating this week with stop-in and drive-thru events.
According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, families are advised to avoid direct contact while trick-or-treating and make a cloth mask a piece of the costume as costume masks are no substitute and wearing both can make breathing difficult. This Halloween, HPD’s Community Resource Unit prepared gift bags, which include a police sticker, glow stick, crayons, coloring pages and candy. Officers will also carry bags in patrol vehicles to distribute to children, so families are encouraged to ask officers for a gift bag on Saturday.
