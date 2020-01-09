LURAY — At 18 years old, Lois Shaffer married her husband, Steven, and at 40, she went to school for nursing, which was always a dream for her.
But she would end up helping people outside of a hospital.
In 1985, Barbara Kibler, a friend of Shaffer who worked at Page One, asked her to help at the organization’s thrift shop.
“I came here for a day, and that led to three,” she said.
Shaffer was hooked.
When Kibler retired in 1988, Shaffer took over her position as thrift shop manager. She spent the next nine years as a volunteer before becoming the director of Page One.
“I’ve been here ever since,” Shaffer said.
She is now 64 and the head of Page One, an organization that helps with a variety of charitable and support services for the people of Page County.
Page One helps pay rent so tenants can avoid eviction, helps with utility bills to keep families warm and organizes various fundraisers, such as the Toy Convoy.
“The need has greatly increased in our community for food, finances and for the homeless,” Shaffer said. “We can see a big change in the number of families working to make ends meet.”
Lana Sours, president of Arise, a homeless shelter established in Luray since February, said Shaffer is a skilled organizer.
“Everybody knows Lois and Page One because sometime or another they’ve probably been there for something, if it was just to buy a piece of furniture or to get help with something,” Sours said.
Shaffer said she has no plans to stop her work as long as her health allows.
“I’m just blessed every day I’m still physically able to do what I need to do and be part of the community and help the families that really need it,” Shaffer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.