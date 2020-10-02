Since 2004, Congress has recognized the first Saturday of October as a day of inspiring the next generation to explore and adventure outdoors on two wheels.
Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day is an annual event started by International Mountain Bicycling Association. Massanutten Resort is celebrating the holiday with deals and events this weekend for the most adventurous kids in the Valley.
Today there is a Grom Bomb kids race at 4 p.m. that will take bikers down Peanut. Racing is $10 or free with a lift ticket. Participants must be 12 years old or under and practice rides start at 3 p.m. All racers recieve a free lift ticket for a future ride.
On Saturday and Sunday, lift tickets at the resort are free for kids under 18 with the purchase of an adult lift ticket.
For more information on the resort's mountain bike park, go to https://www.massresort.com/play/mountain-biking/bike-park/ or call (540)289-4957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.