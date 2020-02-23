On most days, Troy O’Laker is a normal 4-year-old boy.
But on Saturday afternoon, as the Port Republic boy entered the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center in Harrisonburg, he turned into Spider-Man.
Troy has been a Spider-Man fan for probably longer than he remembers. His mother, Angela O’Laker, said it’s been about two years.
Troy said it’s clear why Spider-Man is his favorite superhero: “He doesn’t cry when he has a spider bite … and he sticks to walls.”
The O’Lakers were among more than 100 parents and children to participate in the annual Superhero Party hosted by Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Nicole Gray, recreation specialist for youth and child care programs with parks and recreation, said the event started at least five years ago.
“It started off as a mother-son thing, but it has kind of taken off,” she said.
It now includes either parent and has welcomed girls to participate. It has also grown from about 50 participants to 103 this year.
O’Laker said they enjoyed the party, which featured an obstacle course, games, a bouncy house and food.
“It’s a cool, affordable opportunity,” said O’Laker, who dressed up as Catwoman.
Staunton resident Robby Hahn and his 5-year-old son, Maddax, dressed as Power Rangers.
It was Maddax’s second year participating, but his dad’s first.
“Last year, my wife brought him and had so much fun. So, I wanted to be the one to have the fun this year,” he said, adding that the event was well organized.
Darleen Myers, of Staunton, brought her two children, Derek, 8, and Victor, 5, to the party.
Derek dressed up as Batman.
“He’s liked Batman since he was a baby,” Myers said.
While most opted to dress as fictional superheroes, Victor had a different idea. He showed up as WWE wrestler and actor John Cena.
“I like fighters,” he said.
