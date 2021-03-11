Tyler Zombro is bidding to be the fourth native of Harrisonburg to pitch in the Major Leagues. Here is a look at the other three, per baseballreference.com:
Nelson Chittum: pitched for the Cardinals in 1958, the Red Sox in 1959-60.
Daryl Irvine (Spotswood): pitched for the Red Sox from 1990-92.
Travis Harper (Circleville, JMU): pitched for Tampa Bay from 2000-06.
