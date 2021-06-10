Harrisonburg native and former Staunton High pitcher Tyler Zombro was released from Duke University Hospital on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays said in a statement released late that night.
Zombro, a right-handed reliever, was hit with a line drive on June 3 while pitching for host Triple-A Durham against Norfolk. He was taken right away to the hospital and had brain surgery later that night.
Both of his parents played sports at Bridgewater College and his mother, Fonda, is the long-time elementary school principal at Clymore in the Fort Defiance community.
"He and his family will remain in Durham and continue with his outpatient occupational and speech therapy,” the team said in statement during the game on Wednesday with the Nationals. “The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery."
Zombro pitched at George Mason University and in the Valley Baseball League for the Staunton Braves.
Turks Postponed Again
Thursday's Valley Baseball League contest between the Harrisonburg Turks and the Waynesboro Generals at Veterans Memorial Park was postponed. It's the fourth time the Turks have had a postponement this week. They're slated to return to action tonight against the Generals in Waynesboro. Their next home game is set for Saturday against Charlottesville.
Dukes Earn Tennis Ranking
The James Madison women's tennis team ended up being ranked third in the Atlantic Region and four of the Dukes were ranked by the Oracle ITA Division I Women's Regional rankings that came out this week.
The Dukes were 14-4 and 5-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association and coach Shelley Jaudon was the CAA coach of the year.
Daria Afanasyeva and Jona Roka were ranked in singles, earning the No. 10 and No. 13 spots, respectively.
The team of Alexis Franco and Afanasyeva were ranked eighth in doubles while Roka and Kylie Moulin placed 10th.
On the men's side, Holden Koons was ranked 20th in the region for the Dukes.
