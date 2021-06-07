When they got the unsettling news, Fonda Morris and Tim Zombro didn’t hesitate.
Morris and Zombro, the parents of minor league pitcher and city native Tyler Zombro, are no longer married to each other. But when they heard their son had been hit by a line drive while pitching Thursday night for host Triple-A Durham in the Tampa Bay system against Norfolk, the residents of Augusta County drove that night to North Carolina.
"We went together as soon as it happened," Tim Zombro said in a phone interview with the Daily News-Record on Sunday evening.
They headed to Duke University Hospital, a few miles from the baseball stadium in Durham and where their son was taken after the scary incident.
Zombro was in stable condition in the ICU on Sunday evening. He was out of ICU on Monday and still in stable condition, according to his mother.
Tim Zombro and Morris have been encouraged by the support they have received from the Shenandoah Valley and around the baseball community. What has that been like?
"I mean, as you ask me that, I feel like crying," Morris said in a telephone interview. "It has been overwhelming, honestly. It just speaks volumes for the type of person Tyler is and the people he has touched back in the Valley. We are hearing from there, which is really comforting, and from all over the United States."
"All kinds of Major League ballplayers are reaching out," the elder Zombro said.
"We want everybody back home to know the love and prayers and positive thoughts are so appreciated. We are feeling it," Morris added. "I feel like we are turning a corner and we credit that to the good Lord and everybody that is praying for him. We really want to get that message out. We just can't respond to everyone. We need for those to continue for Tyler and Moriah," his wife.
His parents are also buoyed by the improving status of their son.
"He is alert and conscious. He is very tired, and understandably so," Morris said Sunday. "He had major brain surgery. He is alert and answering questions. He has given a lot of thumbs up for things. Right now he is worried about others and not himself. We told him to focus on his recovery."
"It was about two hours after it happened," Tim Zombro said of the surgery. "They did it right away."
As of Sunday night, the only ones allowed to be in the room with Zombro were his parents and wife.
"We are told the prognosis is good and he shouldn't be here much more than a week," Morris said Sunday evening.
"He thanked his surgeon" Sunday, said Tim Zombro.
Tyler Zombro, 26, pitched at what is now Staunton High and in the Valley Baseball League for his hometown Staunton Braves.
He pitched at Division I George Mason in college in Fairfax then was signed as a non-drafted free agent by Tampa Bay and made his pro debut in 2017 in the minors. He pitched that year for Princeton, West Virginia in the Appalachian League.
Zombro worked his way up to the Triple-A level by 2019 but did not play organized baseball in 2020 since the pandemic called off the minor league season. He worked out in Northern Virginia last winter before moving with his wife to North Carolina.
He was a non-roster invite to spring training this year with the Rays and saw action in three exhibition games with Tampa Bay before he was assigned to Durham, the top farm club of the Rays.
He was pitching in his ninth game this year, all out of the bullpen, when a shot off the bat by Brett Cumberland hit him in the head in the eighth inning Thursday. The game was suspended and many players on the field began praying for Zombro, according to published reports. Norfolk is the top farm team of the Baltimore Orioles.
In the stands for the game was Moriah, a registered nurse, and good friend Taylor Davis, an assistant baseball coach at Bridgewater College and a former assistant at Eastern Mennonite University.
"She has been a super strong trooper," Morris said of Moriah. "She has been amazing."
Both of Zombro's parents played sports at Bridgewater College and graduated from the school.
Tim Zombro, who played baseball for BC, and Morris have been encouraged by the support shown by the Tampa Bay organization.
On Friday, just hours after the game was halted, Eric Neander of the Rays flew from Florida to Durham to offer his support. He is the Senior Vice President, Baseball Operations/General Manager of the Rays.
"We have been setting up camp here on some wooden benches in the waiting room," said Fort Defiance graduate Morris, a long-time educator in Augusta County and former volleyball coach at Wilson Memorial.
