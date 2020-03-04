After a nine-month hiatus, Zooanzoo is returning to the stage tonight to share his new record titled “Another Day in the Desert.”
Zooanzoo is a trip-hop, lo-fi personality by Harrisonburg resident Zach Williams, who has gained an international following and performed with local legends like Buck Gooter, Illiterate Light and Crab Action.
He said he often takes extended breaks after releasing a project to experiment and learn.
“I found myself creating something very organic, felt sort of like bleeding, began experimenting with aspects of a chamber orchestra and singing softly closer to an flute or something than some focal piece. Trying to leave myself behind, so much ego in music lately, gets to be more about the cult than the tone,” Williams said in a press release.
The album was published by Lagom Audio/Visual and released on streaming platforms on Friday. Williams dedicated the album to loved ones he has lost “and all who are loved.” He said this album is named for the numb apathy that accompanies loss through processing grief.
“Sort of acts as a mantra or some phrase you'd use in order to keep grounded. Lots of death about in my life, and in all our lives lately, some from present proximity, others as love from younger times, and many times as a witness through our digital portals. Mortality smiles all around us, alive just the same as we say we are, or make believe ourselves to be, and these songs are just part of the process,” Williams said. “I don't mean to romanticize my experience, or other's. In the end we all resonate on similar frequencies and experiences. This album is just another piece of that. … It’s just 'Another Day in the Desert.'”
Zach Rowden from Connecticut drone band Tongue Depressor is a bassist and violinist who will open the show. Harrisonburg duo Shuna Sassi composed of “Primordial Chris” Chris Fulmer and Billy Brett are bringing “poetic Venuscraft,” their otherworldly sound and a new “Shuna Sassi” comic zine. Machete is a thrash trash group and the third local act playing tonight.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the starts an hour later, going until 11:30 p.m. at The Golden Pony; no cover.
