WINCHESTER — Signups have been slow for the region’s biggest annual blood drive, but there’s time to change that.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, in partnership with the Shenandoah Chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association and Chick-fil-A on South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, will hold the 16th annual Day of Remembrance Blood Drive at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road in Frederick County.
“We really just need people to come out and donate,” said Vicki Culbreth of the Winchester-based Shenandoah Chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association. “Our local Red Cross depends on this blood drive, and we’re really proud that a blood drive that started 16 years ago continues to be a staple in our community.”
Lisa Wilt, donor recruitment manager for the Greater Shenandoah Chapter of the American Red Cross, said that as of Monday, about 50 of the 125 donor openings were still available for Friday’s collection event. Last April, 135 people came out to donate at Fellowship Bible Church despite a surprise snowstorm on the day of the drive.
“This is normally the biggest blood drive [each year] for our area,” Culbreth said. “We’re trying to get out as many people as we can.”
The Day of Remembrance Blood Drive memorializes April 16, 2007, when a mentally disturbed undergraduate opened fire on Virginia Tech‘s Blacksburg campus, killing 32 students and faculty and wounding 17 others.
“It’s a great way for us to remember the 32 individuals we lost that day, keep their memory alive and give back to our community,” Culbreth said, noting that Virginia Tech’s motto is “Ut Prosim” — Latin for “That I may serve.”
Culbreth said area residents are encouraged to donate blood this Friday not only in memory of the 32 fallen, but also for anyone they knew who had a sudden, critical need for blood.
“It could be someone who was lost in a shooting, lost to cancer,” she said. “It’s to remember any loved one because we’re supporting the Red Cross and how it steps in across the nation for people in need. They were there for Virginia Tech when we needed them, they were there during hurricane relief. Anytime there is a need, the Red Cross is right there on the front line. This is a way for everyone in the community to give back.”
Wilt noted that approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed for medical patients every day in the United States, and it takes an average of three units for a typical blood transfusion. Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors.
Friday’s blood drive will collect whole blood and “power red,” which contains red blood cells only. For “power red” donations, individuals must have type A Negative, B Negative or O blood. Male donors must be at least 17 years old, at least 5’1” tall and weigh at least 130 pounds, while female donors must be at least 19 years old, at least 5’5” and weigh at least 150 pounds.
“Power red” donations, which are collected using a technique where most plasma and platelets are returned to donors’ bodies, take about an hour and a half. Whole blood donations, which can be accepted from anyone who is at least 17 years old, in generally good health and weighs 110 pounds or more, take about an hour.
As a special incentive, anyone who donates whole or “power red” blood on Friday will receive a free T-shirt featuring the cartoon character Snoopy.
For more information about Friday’s Day of Remembrance Blood Drive at Fellowship Bible Church, visit shenandoah.vt.alumnispaces.com. To sign up and select a time to donate, go to redcrossblood.org.
