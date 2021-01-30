James Madison controlled the paint Saturday and bounced back from a loss earlier in the week to win at College of Charleston, 70-56.
Three Dukes finished with double-doubles as JMU (8-5, 4-2 CAA) pulled down 16 more rebounds than the Cougars (5-4, 1-2) in the first of two Colonial Athletic Association games against the two teams this weekend.
Junior Jaylin Carodine came off the bench to lead JMU with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Anne Diouf added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Dukes while sophomore Kiki Jefferson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Early on the Dukes got big buckets from freshman guard Jamia Hazell, who stepped into the starting lineup in place of JMU’s second-leading scorer Peyton McDaniel who was out with an injury. Hazell finished with 11 points and JMU built a double-digit lead late in the second quarter.
JMU came out fast in the second half and pushed the lead out to 20 points at one point, but Charleston battled back to get it within single digits at points during the fourth quarter. Tyler Collins finished with 17 points and three assists to lead the way for the Cougars.
Sophomore power forward Rayne Tucker added 12 points and seven rebounds for JMU.
The Dukes and Cougars play against Sunday at 1 p.m.
