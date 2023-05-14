Caitlin McElwee hasn’t had consistent playing time for James Madison this spring, but she took advantage of each day in practice. But when her number was called against Maryland, she was ready.
The redshirt freshman had only played in 11 of the Dukes’ 21 games before she checked into the game in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter as JMU was in the midst of a four-goal comeback effort.
By the time McElwee checked into the game, JMU had made it a one-goal game and the Dukes were on a 4-0 run, but they were in need of a go-ahead goal. And McElwee, who cut in front of the crease, received a pass from fellow attacker Tai Jankwoski and rocketed it into the back of the net.
McElwee’s go-head score, just her seventh tally of the season, was the difference as No. 7 JMU knocked off Maryland 15-14 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Sentara Park.
With the win, JMU advanced past the first weekend of the tournament for the first time since 2018, the year the Dukes won their first national championship. The Dukes will face the winner of No. 2 Syracuse and Johns Hopkins in the quarterfinals on Thursday with the time and location to be announced by the NCAA.
Attacker Isabella Peterson, a Tewaaraton finalist, paced the Dukes with seven goals and a pair of assists to take over as the all-time points leader in JMU history. Attacker Maddie Epke and midfielder Lizzy Fox scored twice, while four other Dukes added one goal to surge past Maryland.
JMU trailed for almost the entire game after Maryland took a 3-2 lead late in the first quarter. From there, the Terrapins appeared to be in total control and stretched their lead to as many as four goals in the fourth quarter.
But as quickly as Maryland built its lead, JMU stormed back in the fourth quarter. The Dukes outscored the Terrapins 7-2 in the final 15 minutes
The Dukes took advantage of free-position opportunities in the fourth quarter, as Peterson converted on both of them to turn the tide of the contest.
Maryland 3 5 4 2 – 14
No. 7 James Madison 3 4 1 7 – 15
