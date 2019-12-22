They've earned their way to Texas again.
James Madison is heading back to the FCS national championship game for the third time in four years after knocking off Weber State 30-14 in the semifinals of the playoffs on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Senior wide receiver Riley Stapleton made nine catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Dukes in their 14th straight win.
JMU will meet North Dakota State on Jan. 11 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, for the crown. For more coverage, see page B1.
