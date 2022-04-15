Harrisonburg product Kevin Navedo was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, but Bridgewater suffered a 17-5 non-conference loss to Christopher Newport in college baseball action at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Thursday.
Jeffrey Snider finished 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for the Eagles (20-11).
