Early in-person voting for the Nov. 2 general election begins today in Virginia.
Registered voters are not required to show a photo ID to poll workers when voting early in person.
Early in-person voting can be done at the Rockingham County Administration Center and Harrisonburg City Hall.
The last day to register to vote or update registration information prior to the election is Oct. 12. Applications for an absentee ballot will be accepted by mail, fax or online until Oct. 22.
Mailed-in ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 2 will be accepted at local voter registrar’s offices until noon on Nov. 5.
