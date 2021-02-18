EAST ROCKINGHAM (85) — Landes 1 0-0 3, Meadows 0 0-0 0, Keyes 2 0-0 6, Siever 2 0-0 4, Nickel 13 8-10 37, Butler 3 1-2 7, Meadows 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 1-4 1, Evick 6 0-0 17, Shifflett 4 0-0 8, Hicks 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 10-16 85.
KING WILLIAM (60) — Wimmer 1 1-2 3, Pha 5 3-4 13, Roane 4 4-4 14, Brown 0 0-0 0, Hayes 9 2-2 24, Stewart 0 0-0 0, Frazier 1 0-0 3, Robinson 1 1-2 3, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gibson 0 0-0 0, Beck 0 0-2 0. Totals 23 9-16 60.
East Rockingham;20;25;20;20—85
King William;11;11;18;20—60
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 11 (Evick 5, Nickel 3, Keyes 2, Landes), King William 5 (Roane 2, Hayes 2, Frazier).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.