BERRYVILLE - Tyler Nickel had 22 points as East Rockingham won on the road Friday night, winning 65-44 over Clarke County. Kyle Evick added 16 points and Tyce McNair chipped in with 15 for the winners.
In other local sports Friday:
Girls Basketball
Stuarts Draft 48, Broadway 38: Playing on the road, Stuarts Draft got 14 points from McKinley Fitzgerald and 13 from Hadley May to beat the Gobblers 48-38.
More Honors For BC Football
The honors keep pouring in for Bridgewater College football, as the Eagles were unbeaten in regular-season play this past season. The Eagles, who won the ODAC title and appeared in the Division III playoffs, had three players gain notice on the 2019 Virginia Sports Information Directors' College Division All-State football team. BC seniors Jay Scroggins and Re'Shaun Myers were Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, while freshman wideout Viante Tucker was the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Michael Clark, the veteran BC mentor, was Coach of the Year.
EMU's Troutman's Name To All-State Squad
Brandy Troutman, a sophomore in field hockey for Eastern Mennonite last season, was named All-State Second-Team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors. She had 17 defensive saves to tie for the national lead and set a school record. The two-way player also had four goals and three assists on the offensive end.
- DN-R Sports Desk
