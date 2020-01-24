ELKTON — Heading down Eagle Rock Road in a Quick’s Bus loaded with her East Rockingham teammates, Sage Fox said there was a moment she was in disbelief.
As she looked out and saw the gobs of Eagles fans scattered in red and black alongside both sides of the street, cheering on the ERHS volleyball team as it left to play in the program’s first-ever state quarterfinal game, Fox said it brought a feeling of fulfillment.
“It was just a very humbling and amazing experience,” the 5-foot-10 East Rockingham senior middle blocker said. “I’ll probably never experience something like that again.”
Perhaps the entire year was a bit of a shocking experience for the senior-led Eagles.
East Rockingham reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament for the first time ever. The Eagles did so despite losing a first-team All-Region 2B player and vocal leader in senior Makayla Jones to a torn ACL before the season ever began.
The player that emerged in Jones’ role this season was Fox, who showed off versatility that she hadn’t shown in previous years and became East Rock’s best player.
Because of that, Fox is the 2019 Daily News-Record Volleyball Player of the Year.
“This was the best season of volleyball I’ve ever had,” said Fox, who led the city/county with 429 kills during the season. “I am so proud because I stepped up and played a position that I’ve never played before in my whole career. I was just really proud of myself for taking it and actually doing well and just really trying to get better every single day this year.”
It wasn’t her hard-hitting kills that demoralized opposing teams this season, however.
With Jones sidelined, Fox stepped up as a do-it-all standout.
“To a coach, you always dream you will have that, those players who lay their heart out on the court,” said East Rockingham fourth-year coach Sarah Wright. “I was very fortunate to have many players who did just that this season. Sage did just that every single game for us. Never once did I question her passion or love for the game.”
Fox also finished with 351 digs and 32 aces for the Eagles and was named the Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year. She also earned first-team all-state honors.
“I took it very seriously,” Fox said of her ability to play multiple positions on the court this year. “In practice, I was like, ‘OK. I need to really step up my game more than I ever have. I was really focused and determined to be the best at every position that I could.”
It wasn’t just the court that Fox saw her role change for East Rockingham this season.
The well-respected senior also emerged as the leader on a team with nine seniors.
“Sage always kept the team laughing,” said Wright, who was also very close with her players. “She would make sure the team was serious when needed to be during practice, but knew when a good laugh would help everyone. I was always impressed with her dedication to her school work and her ability to focus when needed. This exact dedication is what she poured into volleyball. She wasn't afraid to help her teammates out by explaining certain drills or encouraging then when they made mistakes.”
Fox said she knows a lot of teams point to their chemistry as one of their strengths.
But she explained that with the Eagles, it truly felt like that was what kept them together and moving forward in a season that could’ve easily derailed when Jones went down.
“I think every single one of us had talent,” Fox said. “Everyone was really good and we had all played together since freshman year. When I first moved here, these were the first girls I met. It just started a tight bond that lasted up until our senior season.”
Wright said it didn’t take long after Jones went down for Fox to willingly step up.
“She never once hesitated when she knew the team needed a leader,” Wright said.
Fox’s unselfishness and team-first approach, however, became clear when asked about trying to replace the void of Jones in the East Rockingham lineup this season.
She said that replacing the ERHS standout wasn’t a possible option because of her impact on the floor. Instead, Fox said it required a total team effort from the Eagles.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say I replaced her because she’s a phenomenal volleyball player,” Fox said. “If anything, I really took her advice. I went to her when I needed help because it was a lot of stress. It was a position that I had never been in during my entire career. She was really someone I looked up to and relied upon in tough situations.”
Fox went to Jones when she needed advice or help this season and never hesitated.
Similarly, the Eagles went to Fox whenever they needed a big play or an emotional chat.
That’s why as the team went down Eagle Rock Road on Nov. 16, Fox said she was caught in a daze. For her, this entire season was one that surpassed her expectations.
And that’s why she’ll leave East Rockingham as one of the program’s best players ever.
“Without her friendships with those on the team, there's no way she could have been the leader that she was,” Wright said. “In the game of volleyball, you have to have a go-to player that you rely on and trust to made a good play, and I feel like the team felt like that was Sage.”
