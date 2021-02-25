EASTERN MENNONITE (53) — A. Hatter 1 2-2 4, Cardoza 0 4-9 4, D. Hatter 3 1-2 8, Gillenwater 8 4-7 23, Jones 2 4-6 8, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 15-26 53.
WORD OF LIFE ACADEMY (71) — Abarca 1 0-0 3, Pixley 1 1-2 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Dorms 8 4-4 23, Sitton 0 0-0 0, McGuthrie 8 0-0 20, Hawkins 2 3-3 7, Mbakop 1 0-0 2, Bostick 2 0-0 4, Goddat 1 1-2 3, Fessahaye 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 9-11 71.
Eastern Mennonite;6;18;15;14—53
Word of Life Academy;21;14;10;26—71
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 6 (Gillenwater 3, D. Hatter, Hess, Johnson), Word of Life Academy 8 (McGuthrie 4, Dormis 3, Abarca).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.