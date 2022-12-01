Elected Officials (U.S. and state)
U.S. Senate
Sen. Mark Warner (D)
703 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
202-224-2023 • www.warner.senate.gov/public
Sen. Tim Kaine (D)
231 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
202-224-4024 • www.kaine.senate.gov
House of Representatives
U.S. Rep. • Ben Cline (R)
2443 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515
202-225-5431 • https://cline.house.gov
STATE GOVERNMENT
Governor • Glenn Youngkin (R)
P.O. Box 1475, Richmond, VA 23218
804-786-2211 • www.governor.virginia.gov
Lieutenant Governor • Winsome Sears (R)
P.O. Box 1195, Richmond, VA 23218
ltgov@ltgov.virginia.gov • www.ltgov.virginia.gov
Attorney General • Jason Miyares (R)
202 North 9th St., Richmond, VA 23219
804-786-2071 • www.oag.state.va.us
Virginia General Assembly
The following elected officials represent the central Valley, in whole or in part, in the Virginia General Assembly.
Sen. Mark Obenshain (R) • 26th District
P.O. Box 555, Harrisonburg, VA, 22803
540-437-1451 • district26@senate.virginia.gov
Sen. Emmett W. Hanger Jr. (R) • 24th District
P.O. Box 2, Mount Solon, VA, 22843
540-885-6898 • district24@state.virginia.gov
Del. Tony Wilt (R) • 26th District
P.O. Box 1425, Harrisonburg, VA 22803
540-208-0735 • DelTWilt@house.virginia.gov
Del. Chris Runion (R) • 25th District
P.O. Box 202, Bridgewater, VA 22812
540-255-0504 • DelCRunion@house.virginia.gov
Del. Todd Gilbert (R) • 15th District
P.O. Box 309, Woodstock, VA 22664
540-459-7550 • DelTGilbert@house.virginia.gov
Del. Robert Bell (R) • 58th District
2309 Finch Court, Charlottesville, VA 22911
434-245-8900 • DelRBell@house.virginia.gov
