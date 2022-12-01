Elected Officials (U.S. and state)

U.S. Senate

Sen. Mark Warner (D)

703 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

202-224-2023  •  www.warner.senate.gov/public

Sen. Tim Kaine (D)

231 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

202-224-4024  •  www.kaine.senate.gov

House of Representatives

U.S. Rep.  •  Ben Cline (R)

2443 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515

202-225-5431 • https://cline.house.gov

STATE GOVERNMENT

Governor  •  Glenn Youngkin (R)

P.O. Box 1475, Richmond, VA 23218

804-786-2211  •  www.governor.virginia.gov

Lieutenant Governor  •  Winsome Sears (R)

P.O. Box 1195, Richmond, VA 23218

ltgov@ltgov.virginia.gov  •  www.ltgov.virginia.gov

Attorney General  •  Jason Miyares (R)

202 North 9th St., Richmond, VA 23219

804-786-2071  •  www.oag.state.va.us

Virginia General Assembly

The following elected officials represent the central Valley, in whole or in part, in the Virginia General Assembly.

Sen. Mark Obenshain (R)  •  26th District

P.O. Box 555, Harrisonburg, VA, 22803

540-437-1451  •  district26@senate.virginia.gov

Sen. Emmett W. Hanger Jr. (R)  •  24th District

P.O. Box 2, Mount Solon, VA, 22843

540-885-6898  •  district24@state.virginia.gov

Del. Tony Wilt (R)  •  26th District

P.O. Box 1425, Harrisonburg, VA 22803

540-208-0735  •  DelTWilt@house.virginia.gov

Del. Chris Runion (R)  •  25th District

P.O. Box 202, Bridgewater, VA 22812

540-255-0504  •  DelCRunion@house.virginia.gov

Del. Todd Gilbert (R)  •  15th District

P.O. Box 309, Woodstock, VA 22664

540-459-7550 • DelTGilbert@house.virginia.gov

Del. Robert Bell (R)  •  58th District

2309 Finch Court, Charlottesville, VA 22911

434-245-8900  •  DelRBell@house.virginia.gov

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.