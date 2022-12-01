Elkton
Town Council
The Elkton Town Council meetings are held in the council chambers of the Elkton Area Community Center, 20593 Blue & Gold Drive, on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The six council members are elected in November to four-year terms, while the mayor serves for two.
Address: 20593 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827
phone: 540-298-1951
Mayor • Joshua Gooden
540-246-6826 • jgooden@townofelkton.com
Troy Eppard
540-560-4867 • teppard@townofelkton.com
Steve America
540-209-4963 • samerica@townofelkton.com
Phillip “Rick” Workman
540-908-6071 • pworkman@townofelkton.com
Virginia Fulginiti
Aaron Napotnik
Rachel Michael
Appointed Officials
Address for all appointed officials is Elkton Area Community Center, 20593 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Town Manager (vacant)
Police Chief Dave Harris
540-298-9441 • chiefharris@townofelkton.com
Town Treasurer • Donna Currey
540-298-1951 • treasurer@townofelkton.com
Clerk of Council • Denise R. Monger
540-298-9480 • dmonger@townofelkton.com
Zoning Administrator • Delores Hammer
540-713-4062 • dhammer@townofelkton.com
Town Attorney • Nathan Miller
Miller, Earle & Shanks PLLC
540-564-1555
560 Neff Ave. Suite 200, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Planning Commission
The Elkton Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in the council chambers at the Elkton Area Community Center. Town Council is responsible for appointing commission members to serve four-year terms.
Chair • Daniel Talbot
611 4th St., Elkton, VA 22827 • 540-820-7933
Roy E. Davis
202 Hill Ave., Elkton, VA 22827 • 540-298-8977
Dorenda Flick •
415 Lee Ave., Elkton, VA 22827 • 540-298-1603
Donna Mowbray
402 N. Stuart Ave., Elkton, VA 22827 • 540-298-9370
Jennifer McDonald
16720 East Washington Ave., Elkton, VA 22872 • 540-810-4828
Dwight “Gene” Kite
337 W. Spring Ave., Elkton VA, 22827 • 540-421-4878
