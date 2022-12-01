Elkton

Town Council

The Elkton Town Council meetings are held in the council chambers of the Elkton Area Community Center, 20593 Blue & Gold Drive, on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The six council members are elected in November to four-year terms, while the mayor serves for two.

Address: 20593 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827

phone: 540-298-1951

www.elktonva.gov

Mayor  •  Joshua Gooden

540-246-6826  •  jgooden@townofelkton.com

Troy Eppard

540-560-4867 •  teppard@townofelkton.com

Steve America

540-209-4963  •  samerica@townofelkton.com

Phillip “Rick” Workman

540-908-6071 • pworkman@townofelkton.com

Virginia Fulginiti

Aaron Napotnik

Rachel Michael

Appointed Officials

Address for all appointed officials is Elkton Area Community Center, 20593 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.

Town Manager (vacant)

Police Chief Dave Harris

540-298-9441  •  chiefharris@townofelkton.com

Town Treasurer  •  Donna Currey

540-298-1951  •  treasurer@townofelkton.com

Clerk of Council  •  Denise R. Monger

540-298-9480  •  dmonger@townofelkton.com

Zoning Administrator • Delores Hammer

540-713-4062 • dhammer@townofelkton.com

Town Attorney  •  Nathan Miller

Miller, Earle & Shanks PLLC

540-564-1555

560 Neff Ave. Suite 200, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Planning Commission

The Elkton Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in the council chambers at the Elkton Area Community Center. Town Council is responsible for appointing commission members to serve four-year terms.

Chair  •  Daniel Talbot

611 4th St., Elkton, VA 22827  •  540-820-7933

Roy E. Davis

202 Hill Ave., Elkton, VA 22827  •  540-298-8977

Dorenda Flick •

415 Lee Ave., Elkton, VA 22827 •  540-298-1603

Donna Mowbray

402 N. Stuart Ave., Elkton, VA 22827 •  540-298-9370

Jennifer McDonald

16720 East Washington Ave., Elkton, VA 22872 •  540-810-4828

Dwight “Gene” Kite

337 W. Spring Ave., Elkton VA, 22827 •  540-421-4878

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.