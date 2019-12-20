Erik Kratz received an early Christmas gift - a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees.
Kratz, 39, confirmed to the News-Record on Friday night he inked the deal with the Yankees. The move was first reported by Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.
According to the New York Post, the addition of Kratz provides the Yankees with depth at the position. New York catcher Gary Sanchez was an All-Star in 2017 and 2019.
A veteran catcher and former Harrisonburg resident, Kratz has a chance to be a rare backstop to play at the pro level at the age of 40. He was born in June 1980 and was drafted out of Eastern Mennonite University in the 29th round in 2002 by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Kratz played in the Major Leagues with the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays last season, and ended the year at Triple-A in the Yankees' farm system.
He moved his family from Harrisonburg to Telford, Penn., last July and the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees is in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Penn. That city is about 96 miles from Telford, where Kratz grew up.
Kratz, a right-handed hitter, has played in 1,027 minor-league games and 316 in the majors.
"I think next year will be my last year," he told the News-Record last month. "Physically I feel like I could play for a lot longer."
But he added he would like to watch his three children grow up and take them to school and other activities.
This will be the third stint for Kratz with the Yankees' system.
He played in four games with two at-bats with New York in 2017. Kratz made his debut in The Show with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2010 after nearly eight years in the minors after signing out of EMU.
The only other Major Leaguer with ties to EMU is Larry Sheets, a Staunton native who played basketball at the Division III school. Sheets was not eligible to play baseball at EMU since he had already signed a pro contract with the Baltimore Orioles, in 1978.
Sheets played in the majors from 1984 to 1993 with the Orioles, the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners. He also played in Japan.
Kratz went to Japan with a group of MLB players about five years ago and was there earlier this year with the USA team in an Olympic qualifying event - though the Americans failed to advance.
He became the first MLB player since 1876 to pitch and catch for two teams in the same year during the 2016 season when he did so for Pittsburgh and Houston, according to published reports.
