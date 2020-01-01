The Eastern Mennonite University women's basketball team has not played a game in more than two weeks.
But that doesn't mean the Royals have been on break all of that time, according to coach Jenny Posey.
The players returned to campus Sunday and EMU held its fourth practice of the week Wednesday in preparation for a home game Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Ferrum in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest.
"Ferrum hasn't won a game yet but they are super scrappy," Posey said before practice Wednesday. "They came in here and beat us last year and that was definitely an upset."
Ferrum is 0-10 but returned to action Monday for its first game since Dec. 16. The Panthers lost to Meredith and play Thursday at Washington & Lee in ODAC action, so they shouldn't be as rusty as EMU.
EMU has not played since Dec. 16, when the Royals lost a non-conference contest at St. Mary's in Maryland. With a record of 1-8, EMU is averaging 56.3 points per contest while Ferrum is scoring just 51.6 points per outing.
"I think the break is nice because we gave the kids a workout program to take with them," said Luray native Posey, in her second season.
She could tell, upon their return to campus, which players were more motivated to improve with time to reflect and also do individual drills over the holiday break.
EMU has been hurt by the injury bug in the first part of the season, with at times having just as many injured players on the bench as healthy bodies.
But Posey said she should have 12 of her 14 players available for the game Saturday.
The Royals are led by junior guard Chloe Roach, who is scoring 11.6 points per contest.
Chrissy Delawder, a senior forward from Broadway High, is averaging 8.0 points per game and Harrisonburg High graduate Constance Kamara, a sophomore forward, is scoring 7.0 points per contest.
Jada Jackson, a freshman guard from Portsmouth, dealt with injuries early on and has played in seven of nine games with three starts.
She is averaging 6.7 points per contest and Posey feels she can improve her scoring as ODAC play swings into high gear.
Posey said if several of her top scorers can improve their average by a point or two the team can reach the 60s and not rely on one player to make a huge jump in their offensive output.
The EMU men (2-9) have not played since a non-conference loss at Wilson on Dec. 18. The Royals, who host Roanoke on Saturday at 2 p.m., are paced in scoring by junior guard Tim Jones at 16.1 points per contest.
The Bridgewater women play Thursday at 7 p.m. at Roanoke and Saturday at Randolph, also in ODAC play. The Bridgewater men host Ferrum on Saturday at 2 p.m.
