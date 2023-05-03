Contemporary Christian artist Matt Maher will be making a stop in the Shenandoah Valley on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. during his "Stories I Tell Myself" tour.
The concert will be held at Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg and will feature original music from nine-time Grammy nominee Maher, joined by singer-songwriter group Mission House. General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase at songsforvalley.org.
Songs for the Valley is a local volunteer based organization whose mission is to communicate love and encouragement throughout the city of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and surrounding Virginia communities by organizing and promoting local Christian concerts and events.
Travis Layman, president and founder of Songs for the Valley, shared his excitement for the upcoming event along with his thoughts on bringing songs into the ears of Shenandoah Valley listeners. The organization that hosts three to four concerts at local churches every year first started after a weekend trip to a bicycle race in eastern Virginia with his family.
"At those bike events, it seemed we experienced more of the real world than at home," recalled Layman.
The Layman family would always turn the Christian music up in the car, but at each event they were met with harsh competition and a community of people who shared in the same sport, yet harbored harsh attitudes toward one another. In other words, the family had exposure to an environment in stark contrast to the messages the music they listened to portrayed.
At the same time, the family had started attending more and more live concerts. Layman came to realize how much greater of an impact live music has on a person's experience in comparison to listening to a recording at home. The Harrisonburg music scene had also been changing, but there were no Christian artists coming with it, and it had become increasingly difficult for churches to put on concerts with well known names in music themselves.
All the small experiences that had slowly stacked together led Layman to take steps towards pursuing a Christian concert here in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.
Songs for the Valley held its first concert in 2019 when Andrew Peterson performed in the Eastern Mennonite School auditorium during his "Resurrection Letters" tour. Peterson had actually been one of the artists that initially inspired Layman to start organizing Christian concerts. Songs for the Valley has been up and running at full speed since then.
"Our hope for the future is to remain in God's will, following his lead," Layman said. "Our vision is for it to continue to grow, but we will need others to join us."
Several key roles will need to be filled out in order to build a stronger, more sustainable foundation for concerts and other worship events down the road.
"What real story are we each living in?" Layman asked.
To him, Maher's latest album — which will be featured at the concert — resonates with his own personal story and many people living in the valley probably feel the same way. This concert, and all the live performances made possible by the volunteers, churches, and Songs for the Valley sponsors, provides the Harrisonburg and Rockingham community with the opportunity to be encouraged in their faith in a way that only music can do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.