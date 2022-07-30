For the ulcerative and high-strung Mortimer, a character in a current Valley Playhouse production who realizes what his two zany aunts Abby and Martha are doing in their Brooklyn home, what he really needs is an antacid.
In this classic comedy play written by Joseph Kesselring that debuted on Broadway in 1941, the well-meaning but insane Abby, portrayed in the Valley Playhouse show by Lea Hedrick, of Harrisonburg, and Martha, played by Helen Nafziger, of Harrisonburg, lure lonely old men into their home as boarders and poison them, believing their cause is just.
The Valley Playhouse production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” opened Thursday at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg, with performances tonight at 7:30, Sunday at 3 p.m., Aug. 5-6 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. It features a cast of old and new community theater actors from all over the Shenandoah Valley in the timeless play about the push and pull between generations.
According to actors in the Valley Playhouse production, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which was made into a 1944 film starring Cary Grant and Priscilla Lane, received great critical acclaim on Broadway for poking fun at Mortimer because he works as a theater critic, hinting the job doesn’t require any brains to do, which the real critics liked.
The richly colored and inviting set for the show was designed by J.P. Gulla, Court Square Theater managing director.
“The set design is brilliantly aware of it’s space,” said Robb Zahm, a banker from Staunton who plays Mortimer. Zahm is rather tall and said the space has a lower ceiling than he’s used to.
Valley Playhouse's is a classic staging of the show, according to Zahm, though the set is stationary as the aunts’ parlor. The show features a parade of mad family members Teddy, who believes he is President Theodore Roosevelt, and the cunning trickster Jonathon. Cast members enter through doors and windows while the aunts hide bodies of their victims in the cellar and the window box, familiar elements for those who know the play.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Lea Hedrick's husband, Eric, who plays Teddy. “[My wife and I] always look for shows we can do together.”
Lea Hedrick and Nafizger — friends in real life who have performed together on community theater stages in the Shenandoah Valley for decades — portray the elderly aunts, who mix arsenic into their homemade wine to poison prospective boarders.
“I told my husband it would be so fun to do the show with [Nafziger],” Lea Hedrick said. “It’s so fun, no matter how many times you do this.”
The crazy characters’ justification for their actions is they’re saving the aging men who stop by their home from more years of lonely life and giving them a “proper burial” in the cellar of the house, said director Kyle Legore, of Staunton.
“It’s a charity. It’s a mercy. If you’re dead, you’re not lonely anymore,” Legore said. “They think this is OK. So they have some mental issues too.”
Though the play is more than 70 years old, it’s still enjoyed by many people and makes a great show for Court Square Theater because of its message, Legore said.
“Mortimer is kind of big on changing times and the aunts want to stay in older times,” Legore said. “So it brings us back. I think it brings us back away from technology.”
