East Rockingham;7;6;21;7—41
Clarke County;0;7;0;0—7
First Quarter
ERHS—Morris 72 run (Price kick), 1:13
Second Quarter
ERHS—Morris 17 run (kick failed), 8:24
CCHS—Lyman 2 run (Dalton kick), 4:17
Third Quarter
ERHS—Morris 95 kickoff return (Morris run), 11:46
ERHS—Dean 20 run (kick fails), 7:57
ERHS—Morris 27 pass from McNair (Cortez kick), 4:57
Fourth Quarter
ERHS—Dean 5 run (Cortez kick), 6:34
(0) comments
