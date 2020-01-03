Facing Roanoke College takes on significant meaning for Melvin Felix, the coach of the Eastern Mennonite University men's basketball team.
But right now getting a victory may be more important than a trip down memory lane.
"I think that's bigger," Felix said after practice Friday. "I have one goal and that is to win."
Felix played hoops at Roanoke, which will visit Park View on Saturday at 2 p.m. for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest against the Royals. EMU is 2-9 overall and 1-1 in the ODAC and has not played since losing Dec. 18 at Wilson in Pennsylvania.
Roanoke is 7-4, 1-1 after posting two non-conference wins on Sunday and Monday.
After growing up in Puerto Rico, Felix lived with a host family for three years when he attended Salem High, just a few miles from Roanoke.
"My home away from home," he said of Salem. He spent time in southwest Virginia during this Christmas break.
Among those expected to be on hand Saturday are some of Felix's former teammates at Roanoke. "It is a special game," said Felix, a 2011 Roanoke graduate. "I am very excited to play them."
This will not be the first time he has been the head coach against his alma mater. The teams met once last year, with EMU falling at Roanoke by four points.
The Royals were 10-16, 5-11 last season in the first year under Felix, a long-time assistant to former coach Kirby Dean.
EMU has a young team this season and is paced in scoring by Tim Jones, a junior point guard. He is averaging 16.1 points per game while DJ Hill, a junior forward from Woodbridge, is scoring 9.9 points per contest.
"They have been great for us," Felix said. "Time has tried to take on that leadership role; he has grown into that role. DJ has been one of our most consistent players since he stepped onto campus three years ago."
A third starter is sophomore center Josh Whelen, who is averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 boards per outing. The Fort Defiance High graduate came to EMU from West Virginia Tech.
Felix said the other two starters will be game-time decisions.
The Royals returned to campus Monday and had practice twice a day for most of this week.
"We are a little more healthy than we were at the beginning of the season," Felix said. "We are probably as healthy as we have been; there are a couple of guys who have some stuff that is bothering them and they are keys to the team."
The EMU women will host Ferrum in the second game today, with tip at about 4:30 p.m. The Bridgewater men host Ferrum on Saturday at 2 p.m. while the Eagles women play at Randolph.
