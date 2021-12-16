A native of West Virginia, Katie Cohen spent years in Massachusetts.
In addition to being an opera singer and a pastry chef, Cohen worked as a community organizer.
Cohen is now returning to her "cherished" Appalachian roots to serve as the new full-time organizer for Faith in Action of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to a press release.
The network of local faith organizations from Christian to Islamic to Unitarian will rely on Cohen to orchestrate its large-scale campaigns for social change, according to a press release.
Currently, it's enacting an affordable housing campaign.
“People in rural communities, like the one I grew up in are too often overlooked or looked down upon,” Cohen said in a press release. “I believe in local people coming together to challenge these narratives.”
The local chapter of the national network is overseen by an executive board and president Rev. Adam Blagg of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Blagg said he’s enthusiastic about Cohen joining the organization. According to the press release, the Brown University alumna is connected to the Industrial Areas Foundation, a network similar to Faith in Action.
During the last five years, Cohen has worked in the community mobilizing space on the North Shore, near Boston.
“[Cohen] will assist us in building a network across the barriers that typically divide us in the Valley,” Blagg said. “We’re excited to find someone with Katie’s experience and background.”
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.